Google to Invest More Than $1 Billion to Expand NYC Campus
Google will invest more than $1 billion to expand its New York City presence, the search giant said in a blog post Monday.
The Alphabet Inc. division said it had reached lease agreements at 315 and 345 Hudson St. and signed a letter of intent at 550 Washington St. to make up the new 1.7 million-square-foot (158,000-square-meter) campus, to be called Google Hudson Square.
Google aims to move into the new Hudson buildings by 2020 and the Washington Street location by 2022, Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in the blog post. The move could allow the company to more than double the current 7,000 people it employs in the city over the next decade.
Related: Amazon Reportedly Picks New York, Northern Virginia for HQ2
Apple Announces Plan to Build $1 Billion Campus in Texas
Amazon Reportedly Picks New York, Northern Virginia for HQ2 :
Decision to be formally announced as soon as Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reports.
[...] It appears Amazon couldn't settle on a single site for its second corporate headquarters and has decided to divide the duties between a second and third headquarters.
The online retailing giant is expected to announce as soon as Tuesday it's chosen New York City and northern Virginia's Crystal City for its planned second headquarters -- dubbed HQ2, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday night, citing people familiar with the matter. Other cities may get other responsibilities, the newspaper added.
Amazon's HQ2 gained attention as one of the biggest corporate projects in the US, with the e-retailer planning to hire 50,000 workers and spend $5 billion. The company fueled excitement about its plans by inviting cities to pitch themselves as sites for the development.
It was reported earlier this month that Amazon was examining the option of creating two separate 25,000-person campuses, in part due to the need to hire enough tech talent and partly to ease housing and traffic concerns. Two HQ2 projects would also ensure that Seattle remains Amazon's definitive headquarters.
I don't suppose Amazon would settle for one 30,000 person campus and one 20,000 person campus, should they be able to cut a better deal with one city over the other?
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Apple announces plan to build $1 billion campus in Texas
Apple will build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, and establish smaller new locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, the company said Thursday. The tech giant based in Cupertino, California, says the new campus in Austin will start with 5,000 employees working in engineering, research and development, operations, finance, sales and customer support. It will be less than a mile from existing Apple facilities.
The other new locations will have more than 1,000 employees each.
Austin already is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees, representing the largest population of the company's workers outside of Apple's Cupertino headquarters, where most of its roughly 37,000 California employees work.
[...] The company also said it plans to expand in Pittsburgh, New York and Colorado over the next three years.
Apple press release. Also at CNET.
