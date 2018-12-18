from the glitter-lining dept.
[Mark Rober] was fed up with packages going missing. He kept receiving notifications that his shipments had been delivered, but when checking his porch he found nothing there. Reviewing the CCTV footage revealed random passers-by sidling up to his porch and stealing his parcels. It was time to strike back. Over six months, [Mark] and his friends painstakingly designed, prototyped and iterated the perfect trap for package thieves, resulting in a small unit disguised as an Apple HomePod. The whole scheme is wonderfully over-engineered and we love it.
The main feature of the device is a spinning cup on the top which contains a large amount of glitter. When activated, it ejects glitter in every directions. You could say it's harmless, as it's just glitter. But then again, glitter has a way of staying with you for the rest of your life — turning up at the least expected times. It certainly leaves an emotional impression.
The trap uses an accelerometer to detect movement, geo-fencing to determine when the package has left the property, glitter and a fart spray to make the thief regret it, and smartphones to capture the thief's reaction for the enjoyment of the hacker.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Knowledge Troll on Tuesday December 18, @07:18PM (4 children)
This does not seem wise. I'm not a lawyer. This is not legal advice.
Booby traps are generally not legal to leave around even if someone will encounter them in the furtherance of a crime at least to my understanding. While on the surface this may seem closer to a prank than a trap and has a low risk of injury in practice this can go very wrong leading to injury of other people and prosecution of people who attempt this.
Ponder if the thief opens the package in a car, the glitter goes off, gets in the thief's eyes, they crash into another car and some unrelated third party dies.
You have a chance of not being found culpable in this situation but it has a high risk of going to trial and that is never good. It is also a reasonable decision to say that there is some culpability here. It is just as reasonable as saying the thief should take all the blame and the difference will be in your jurisdiction.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 18, @07:33PM (1 child)
He was a NASA guy. Wise doesn't necessarily even get a cameo when nerds get their project on and NASA guys are some of the nerdiest.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @07:48PM
They caught him leaving booby traps on NASA instruments, to keep meddling aliens at bay.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday December 18, @07:37PM
Perhaps, but if I were on the jury I'd never vote to convict. Glitter bomb would not have been left out if those asshole thieves weren't out stealing packages.
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday December 18, @07:37PM
Except it's not a booby-trapped package. From TFS:
As such, your concerns about liability are misplaced. I could see a lawsuit where the glitter got in someone's eye and blinded them. Or they inhaled/swallowed the glitter and had an allergic reaction.
Beyond that, there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of risk there, and that's what homeowners' insurance is for anyway.
What's more, when the popo show up at such a thief's door (with the video of them stealing) and the thief is still trying to get rid of the glitter on his/her clothes, car and house, that's even more evidence.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @07:27PM (3 children)
What is the demographics of these package thieves, or is it even known?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday December 18, @07:45PM (1 child)
Stupid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @07:46PM
Its not stupid if they rarely get caught.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @07:50PM
When they don't show pictures or describe ethnicity, then you know exactly what the demographic is (or is not).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @07:28PM
(Score: 2) by iWantToKeepAnon on Tuesday December 18, @07:33PM
1st) there is no such thing,
2nd) it failed to capture video in one instance (see #1)
"Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." -- Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy