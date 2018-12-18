Stories
World's First- Ever Graphene Hiking Boots Unveiled

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 18, @08:29PM
from the go-take-a-hike dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

The world's first-ever hiking boots to use graphene have been unveiled by The University of Manchester and British brand inov-8.

Building on the international success of their pioneering use of graphene in trail running and fitness shoes last summer, the brand is now bringing the revolutionary technology to a market recently starved of innovation.

Just one atom thick and stronger than steel, graphene has been infused into the rubber of inov-8's new ROCLITE hiking boots, with the outsoles scientifically proven to be 50% stronger, 50% more elastic and 50% harder wearing.

How long before graphene-infused tires hit the market, too?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday December 18, @08:31PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday December 18, @08:31PM (#776025)

    > scientifically proven to be 50% stronger, 50% more elastic and 50% harder wearing.

    the 90s called and want their marketing cliché back.

    • (Score: 2) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday December 18, @08:37PM

      by nitehawk214 (1304) on Tuesday December 18, @08:37PM (#776028)

      I think they just like to say 50%. Also from the article:

      incorporate graphene into 50% of our range

      And what units and what measuring technique is on that 50% more harder, faster, stronger claims?

      And calling it "inov-8", ok this sounds like it is pure marketing hype.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 18, @09:18PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday December 18, @09:18PM (#776051)

      the 90s called and want their marketing cliché back.

      Yeah that's right. Graphene is so yesterday. Seriously, in 2018, I expected the boots to be blockchain-powered also.

      So disapppointing...

  • (Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday December 18, @08:33PM

    by nitehawk214 (1304) on Tuesday December 18, @08:33PM (#776026)

    Is it like those "iridium" sparkplugs that contain 0% iridium, even when placed in a spectrograph?

    Or is it like those "titanium" products that have some measurable amount of titanium, but it makes absolutely no difference.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 18, @08:34PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Tuesday December 18, @08:34PM (#776027) Journal

    I'm getting the impression they just mixed small bits of imperfect graphene (torn-up sheets) into rubber. It could be a lot easier to do this than make a graphene desalination filter for example.

    Also where is this stuff [wikipedia.org]?

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by Immerman on Tuesday December 18, @09:07PM

      by Immerman (3985) on Tuesday December 18, @09:07PM (#776045)

      You may be right. And we actually already have a special name for small pieces of torn of graphene - graphite. Congratulations, they invented the pencil-sole shoe. I'm sure floor maintenance people around the world will be jubilant to hear it.

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday December 18, @08:46PM (3 children)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Tuesday December 18, @08:46PM (#776032)

    Every graphene and nanotube researcher I've heard has said "we don't know the toxicity of graphene exposure yet so be careful" but why not just stick a ton of it on your skin all day.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:09PM (#776047)

      Yeah but the real question is can I get graphene coated 5g antennas

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 18, @09:21PM (1 child)

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday December 18, @09:21PM (#776053)

      It's harmless because it's embedded in rubber. As harmless as asbestos as long as it's packaged into a material that doesn't let the stuff fly around freely.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:32PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:32PM (#776056)

        Or melamine in baby food

        "It's harmless because it's embedded in rubber"

        And what happens to that graphine impregnated rubber as the shoe wears?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @08:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @08:48PM (#776036)

    How about "a market producing crap that falls apart in less than a year"

    Modern shoes are a prime example of "The Triumph of Crapitalism"

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:08PM (#776046)

    Just one atom thick and stronger than steel, graphene has been infused into the rubber

    Go on ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:12PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:12PM (#776048)

    I thought SN don't do ads.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:28PM (#776054)

      These are $175 sneakers. I don't think SN posters are part of the fashion sneaker crowd.

