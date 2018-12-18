18/12/18/1636212 story
The world's first-ever hiking boots to use graphene have been unveiled by The University of Manchester and British brand inov-8.
Building on the international success of their pioneering use of graphene in trail running and fitness shoes last summer, the brand is now bringing the revolutionary technology to a market recently starved of innovation.
Just one atom thick and stronger than steel, graphene has been infused into the rubber of inov-8's new ROCLITE hiking boots, with the outsoles scientifically proven to be 50% stronger, 50% more elastic and 50% harder wearing.
How long before graphene-infused tires hit the market, too?
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday December 18, @08:31PM (2 children)
> scientifically proven to be 50% stronger, 50% more elastic and 50% harder wearing.
the 90s called and want their marketing cliché back.
(Score: 2) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday December 18, @08:37PM
I think they just like to say 50%. Also from the article:
And what units and what measuring technique is on that 50% more harder, faster, stronger claims?
And calling it "inov-8", ok this sounds like it is pure marketing hype.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 18, @09:18PM
the 90s called and want their marketing cliché back.
Yeah that's right. Graphene is so yesterday. Seriously, in 2018, I expected the boots to be blockchain-powered also.
So disapppointing...
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday December 18, @08:33PM
Is it like those "iridium" sparkplugs that contain 0% iridium, even when placed in a spectrograph?
Or is it like those "titanium" products that have some measurable amount of titanium, but it makes absolutely no difference.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 18, @08:34PM (1 child)
I'm getting the impression they just mixed small bits of imperfect graphene (torn-up sheets) into rubber. It could be a lot easier to do this than make a graphene desalination filter for example.
Also where is this stuff [wikipedia.org]?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by Immerman on Tuesday December 18, @09:07PM
You may be right. And we actually already have a special name for small pieces of torn of graphene - graphite. Congratulations, they invented the pencil-sole shoe. I'm sure floor maintenance people around the world will be jubilant to hear it.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday December 18, @08:46PM (3 children)
Every graphene and nanotube researcher I've heard has said "we don't know the toxicity of graphene exposure yet so be careful" but why not just stick a ton of it on your skin all day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:09PM
Yeah but the real question is can I get graphene coated 5g antennas
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 18, @09:21PM (1 child)
It's harmless because it's embedded in rubber. As harmless as asbestos as long as it's packaged into a material that doesn't let the stuff fly around freely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:32PM
Or melamine in baby food
"It's harmless because it's embedded in rubber"
And what happens to that graphine impregnated rubber as the shoe wears?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @08:48PM
How about "a market producing crap that falls apart in less than a year"
Modern shoes are a prime example of "The Triumph of Crapitalism"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:08PM
Go on ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:12PM (1 child)
I thought SN don't do ads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @09:28PM
These are $175 sneakers. I don't think SN posters are part of the fashion sneaker crowd.