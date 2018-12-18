18/12/18/1927202 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday December 19, @04:34AM
from the now-they're-buying...trucks? dept.
General Motors has announced it's shuttering five production facilities and killing six vehicle platforms by the end of 2019 as it reallocates resources towards self-driving technologies and electric vehicles.
[...] North American car production hit 17.5 million vehicles in 2016, and dropped marginally to 17.2 million in 2017. Interesting, but perhaps not significant.
More telling are changes in driver behaviour. In North America, for example, fewer teens are getting driver's licences. In 1983, 92 per cent of teens were licensed, while by 2014, that number had dropped to 77 per cent. In Germany, the number of new licences issued to drivers aged 17 to 25 has dropped by 300,000 over the last 10 years.
Are we over our love affair with cars?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @04:48AM
What public transport system? Are you rich enough to afford not owning a car?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @05:05AM (2 children)
Old(er) cars you can work on are fun. The new ones just aren't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @05:25AM (1 child)
It can still be fun, you need to learn some new skills though.
New cars self-diagnose, which takes some of the art of being a good mechanic away. These days, the mechanic ( or "tech" if you prefer ) tends to just address
what the car's OBD-II system indicates is the fault, most often by simply replacing a defective part with a new part.
Mechanics who can diagnose a car's problems without using a computer are going to be increasingly rare, and the older cars which lack an OBD-II system will require a mechanic to actually understand the systems in the car. Such mechanics are literally "old school" and are retiring or dying off at a high rate. Good luck finding someone to repair an older car in the years to come, because people who have such knowledge will be increasingly scarce. Having said the preceding, there is a real joy in being able to understand the systems and use logic to diagnose problems. Unfortunately most of the people who would be best at such tasks won't end up working in a car repair shop - they will be working as engineers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @05:45AM
Cars without an OBD-II system are probably more than 20 years old now (it's been mandatory in the United States since 1996). Models worth repairing will be at least as hard to find as professional mechanics capable of servicing them. This is just normal market forces at work. Most cars don't last longer than a normal person's career anyway, so by the time all the old professionals die off nobody will be using any cars that require their services anyway. So there's no real problem here.
(Score: 1) by NateMich on Wednesday December 19, @05:28AM (4 children)
People aren't buying cars much anymore.
Because they are buying crossovers (CUVs, tall station wagons, fake SUVs, whatever you want to call them) and pickup trucks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @05:37AM (2 children)
"Car" is used interchangeably with "vehicle". Your point is not well taken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @05:49AM (1 child)
Actually his point is correct.
GM said that they were killing of the car line up. Concentrating on more profitable trucks - this include large SUV. To me a compact - 6'7" there is nothing else that fits.
Electric vehicals make since, since large frames allow for more bus type of travel. So if GM becomes or sells to LYFT. They vechical can handle the added weight of processing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @06:04AM
The demand for SUV will be sustained by farmers - they cannot take a city car across a field. In winter a 4x4 is a must, as farm roads are cleaned by Sun in the spring - or by the farmers themselves. This demand in cities is driven by outdoorsmen or just people who like SUV's suspension and tendency to flip. As an example, I needed a 4x4 myself several times, as travel in Northern California in the fall to spring season is dangerous at height, and mountain passes often demand chains (hard to use, low speed) or a 4x4.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Wednesday December 19, @05:56AM
I don't like crossovers and am not a fan of SUVs and most people who own trucks don't need them but when you need it and don't have it you sing a different tune. Since i have been able to afford them (2013) I have had a truck because at this point i cam't imagine the inconvenience of living without one. Be it moving 2k miles from Alaska to the lower 48, doing yard work (transporting dirt/gravel/rock), fixing up my house (lumber, plywood, etc), helping friends move, towing other vehicles the family owns, going out and getting multiple christmas trees, I see no reason to deal with the inconvenience of not having one. I use it enough for its intended purpose to make the extra cost in gas cheaper than constantly renting. Time saved in not "making due" with a smaller vehicle is well worth the stress and aggrivation. I can get 27mpg highway if i drive careful and 15-17 if i am real careful in the city.
Having driven some other vehicles recently i have found road noise to be terrible on a lot of small cars and i havent had that issue with my f150s. I really liked the camry i owned, and still would if the wife hadn't wanted a van, but its not a real option for transporting plywood and 16ft house siding. Minivans arent a competitive option because they have the same or worse gas mileage as trucks (dodge caravan im looking at you).
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 19, @05:45AM
I think that while there is a trend toward less people driving i believe that cash for clunkers played a roll in accelerating it. I was in the market for my first vehicle when cash for clunkers hit. In my area before the program i could buy a "reliable" beater for 500-1000 and be set for a few years with minimal issues, after the program the price for a worse quality vehicle that would require work in the near future jumped to 3000+. The program took a lot of the starter vehicles off of the road and destroyed them forever, maybe it was a good thing in the short run to eliminate the low fuel economy vehicles, but it was a huge drag for teenagers and poor families at the time who relied on low cost used vehicles.
Anacdotal and all that but it hampered my abilitty to buy a vehivle for quite a while.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump