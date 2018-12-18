from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaCHH5D74Fs dept.
A floating device sent to corral a swirling island of trash between California and Hawaii has not swept up any plastic waste—but the young innovator behind the project said Monday that a fix was in the works.
Boyan Slat, 24, who launched the Pacific Ocean cleanup project, said the speed of the solar-powered barrier isn't allowing it to hold on to the plastic it catches.
"Sometimes the system actually moves slightly slower than the plastic, which of course you don't want because then you have a chance of losing the plastic again," Slat said in an interview with The Associated Press.
A crew of engineers will reach the U-shaped boom Tuesday and will work for the next few weeks to widen its span so that it catches more wind and waves to help it go faster, he said.
The plastic barrier with a tapered 10-foot-deep (3-meter-deep) screen is intended to act like a coastline, trapping some of the 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic that scientists estimate are swirling in the patch while allowing marine life to safely swim beneath it.
They should try hiring dolphins.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday December 19, @12:02AM (1 child)
There will no doubt be lots of teething problems with something fairly ambitious like this.
I can see them scooping up quite a lot of sea life despite not intending to. I can't see many jellyfish swimming under a 3 metre deep boom.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @12:51AM
It's a millennial's project... release it now based on in-depth engineering done on the back of a cocktail napkin, then worry about the dead jellyfish and dolphins later.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @12:20AM (3 children)
> They should try hiring dolphins.
So long and thanks for all the plastic?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday December 19, @12:29AM (2 children)
The microplastic contamination of the oceans proves that homo sapiens are superior to dolphins.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday December 19, @12:38AM
Until they laugh their asses off that we couldn't be bothered to review the hyperspace bypass construction plans that put it right through the Earth.....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @12:56AM
Or we are busy making them into super dolphins with all them chemicals.