This research indicates that the Vikings were not the worst invaders to land on English shores at that time. That title goes to the Anglo-Saxons, 400 years earlier.
One support for this contention is the impact, or rather the lack of impact, that the Viking Old Norse had on contemporary Old English language of the Anglo Saxons in the ninth and 10th centuries. This should be compared to the absence of Celtic language in England in the fifth and sixth centuries after the Anglo-Saxons had arrived.
In the fifth and sixth centuries, Old English wiped out the earlier Celtic language in a similar way that modern English eradicated the language of the Native Americans in U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries. This is clear in the almost non-existent impact that Native American words have on the English spoken today in the U.S. Modern American English has retained around 40 Native American words. Similarly, only a dozen Celtic words made it into the Old English of the Anglo Saxons.
If the Anglo-Saxons eradicated the Celtic language, the Viking's impact was significantly less. Linguists do see some influence from the Old Norse of the Vikings in the Old English language. But it doesn't come close to the eradication of Celtic by the Anglo-Saxons.
(Score: 2) by Hyper on Wednesday December 19, @07:44AM
English is a language that lurks in dark alleys beats up other languages and rifles through their pockets for spare vocabulary
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday December 19, @08:46AM (1 child)
This is false. Languages sometimes change rapidly for reasons completely unrelated to violence. Most often commercial advantage.
This is an example of a very common fallacy - equating language and ancestry. They're quite often unrelated. You might have many descendants in 100 years but your language may have gone extinct nonetheless. This has happened over and over again throughout history. Livonian either recently went extinct or very soon will, for example, but Livonians did not. They just speak Estonian now, because that gives them better opportunities, economic or otherwise. The earliest written language known to us, Sumerian, went extinct thousands of years ago. Linguistically, it's long dead, but genetically, their descendents still live and work the same lands, for the most part. They have changed languages several times over the millenia, today they speak Arabic.
Or the reverse - the Magyars are virtually extinct, genetically, for some centuries, yet a sizeable nation still speaks their language and answers to their name.
So, sure, it's striking that so little remains of British in English. This is hardly the first time that's been noticed. But the conclusions reached seem sensationalist and beyond the evidence.
Counter hypothesis - Ænglisc replaced British because the Ænglisc were traders and speaking that language was a commercial advantage. Danish did not have much influence because the Danish were raiders, they wouldn't stop to talk. And when Danes did settle down to trade they learned the trade language - Ænglisc - just like everyone else.
I'm not saying that's true, at the very least it's a bit too simple to be true, but it's probably at least as true as the other one.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday December 19, @09:18AM
Exactly how to classify English is a subject of much heated debate e.g. here: Wordreference.com: Is English a creole? [wordreference.com], and the reasons for people to cease speaking a language are not always because they have been massacred. Languages can wither and die because is it significantly economically advantageous to speak the language of richer people you trade with.
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Wednesday December 19, @09:01AM
I think a culture might be able to have a large impact that doesn't show in loan words. Some invading armies by nature wanted to take over the local land. The Vikings were usually happy to take all their stuff and head back home with it. That heavily affects the retained culture from the Vikings. So then worst in what way? Language is a poor way to compare the impact at the time to residents of societies when the invaders were of different types. Interesting but it doesn't tell you much if anything about the body count or economic impact of the invasions and how they compare in this case.