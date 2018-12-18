Stories
Canada Prohibits Piracy Settlement Demands in ISP Copyright Notices

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 19, @09:10AM   Printer-friendly
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

The rules for Canada's notice-and-notice regime will change following the passing of C-86, the Budget Implementation Act. Moving forward, rightsholders will not be allowed to send copyright infringement notices for ISPs to pass onto their customers, if they contain a direct or indirect offer to settle. The development effectively ends Rightscorp-style business models in Canada.

Source: https://torrentfreak.com/canada-prohibits-piracy-settlement-demands-in-isp-copyright-notices-181218/

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday December 19, @10:19AM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) on Wednesday December 19, @10:19AM (#776245) Journal

    Excellent. Because one of the things these scam artists were doing was trying to trick the recipients into identifying themselves. It was a legally dubious shakedown.

