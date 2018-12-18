18/12/18/2354220 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 19, @09:10AM
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
The rules for Canada's notice-and-notice regime will change following the passing of C-86, the Budget Implementation Act. Moving forward, rightsholders will not be allowed to send copyright infringement notices for ISPs to pass onto their customers, if they contain a direct or indirect offer to settle. The development effectively ends Rightscorp-style business models in Canada.
(1)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday December 19, @10:19AM
Excellent. Because one of the things these scam artists were doing was trying to trick the recipients into identifying themselves. It was a legally dubious shakedown.