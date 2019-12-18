from the sonic-screwdriver dept.
A pair of researchers, one with the Public University of Navarre, the other with the University of Bristol, has developed a system of holographic acoustic tweezers that can be used to manipulate multiple objects simultaneously in 3-D space. Asier Marzo and Bruce Drinkwater describe their tweezers and possible uses for them in their paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Holographic laser tweezers are familiar to researchers, but they can only be used to move around micro-scale objects. In this new effort, Marzo and Drinkwater take the idea of holographic tweezers into the realm of sound and in so doing have created a system capable of manipulating a host of larger objects simultaneously.
The article shows various macro-scale objects the researchers have been able to manipulate. They suggest the technology can be refined to perform non-invasive surgery, among other applications.
Sonic screwdrivers, here we come?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @06:41PM (3 children)
I wonder if that or a similar approach is behind the mysterious "sonic weapon" that's been used to attack US and Canadian embassies, leaving civil servants with health problems, potential brain damage, etc.
Maybe we do go extinct with a bang, or at least a loud acoustic noise, after all. Just scale it up to a global level, throw the switch, and the bane of humanity is wiped from the Earth forever. Sucks for us humans, but is probably a benefit to everything else living in this world.
Bye, and thanks for all the fish!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday December 19, @06:53PM
You're assuming, that same acoustic signal wouldn't harm most other living things in the world. That's unlikely, especially in the case of Mammals.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday December 19, @07:37PM (1 child)
Ah yes, the old "we want to make a military attack on another country, but rather than conventional weapons, poisonings, or even harassment, let's invent a secret super-weapon that mildly inconveniences a few low-level clerks." gambit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @07:44PM
Yeah probably not that level of action, but I read a book from a VA doctor from the 60s/70s and he brought up the US standard for "safe" levels of microwave radiation. Apparently the US set a level many times higher than other countries and gave some Russian scientists a little sass about it, so the Russians set up a microwave emitter to irradiate their offices just below the US safety level. Apparently they quickly installed some shielding but kept the "safe" level where it was.