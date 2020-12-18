Digital security depends on the difficulty of factoring large numbers. A new proof shows why one method for breaking digital encryption won't work.

Virtually all polynomials of a certain type are "prime," meaning they can't be factored.

The proof has implications for many areas of pure mathematics. It's also great news for a pillar of modern life: digital encryption.

The main technique we use to keep digital information secure is RSA encryption. It's a souped-up version of the encryption scheme a seventh grader might devise to pass messages to a friend: Assign a number to every letter and multiply by some secretly agreed-upon key. To decode a message, just divide by the secret key.