From Quantamagazine
Digital security depends on the difficulty of factoring large numbers. A new proof shows why one method for breaking digital encryption won't work.
Virtually all polynomials of a certain type are "prime," meaning they can't be factored.
The proof has implications for many areas of pure mathematics. It's also great news for a pillar of modern life: digital encryption.
The main technique we use to keep digital information secure is RSA encryption. It's a souped-up version of the encryption scheme a seventh grader might devise to pass messages to a friend: Assign a number to every letter and multiply by some secretly agreed-upon key. To decode a message, just divide by the secret key.
Quite a statement by the researchers. This allegedly makes RSA encryption "quantum proof", and if so means that classical encryption may still be with us long after quantum computing arrives. Given that quantum systems require expensive entanglement setups, it may also mean that a cheap encryption method may stay viable.
Paper: Irreducibility of random polynomials of large degree
I seriously doubt that 'seal' is an appropriate way to describe a result which hinges on a generalization of an unproved conjecture [wikipedia.org]. But good for them :D
And is it possible that RSA becomes impractical after some maximum keysize because the number of primes above a certain number of bits becomes low enough that brute forcing on a sufficiently large supercomputer or cluster can find the appropriate primes in a sufficiently short period. Or that storage capacity has increased enough to simply create rainbox tables of all possible prime keys up to 2048 or 4096 bit? I've generated keys out to 16kbit (as I remember 32kbit could be generated but reading or encrypting with them was broken in openssl as of 1.0.x) If this were true, then we might reach a point where RSA usage is insecure for all purposes, just like with other encryption schemes broken in the past.
No, because we already know the crude distribution of primes. For example, it's known that the sum of the reciprocal of primes (1/p for prime p) diverges. That implies the existence of enough primes to make this not a problem (for example, the growth in size of the number of the first N primes on average is less than the power of N^a, for any a>1, but near 1).
In addition, the Quanta author's "backdoor" was never a backdoor in the first place. In fact the only connection between the paper and RSA was the one made by the writer at Quanta magazine. So this sounds like not-very-much ado about nothing.