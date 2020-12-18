from the in-your-hands dept.
New study reveals 'startling' risk of stroke
Globally, one in four people over age 25 is at risk for stroke during their lifetime, according to a new scientific study.
Researchers found a nearly five-fold difference in lifetime stroke risk worldwide, with the highest risk in East Asia and Central and Eastern Europe, and lowest in sub-Saharan Africa. The lifetime stroke risk for 25-year-olds in 2016 ranged from 8% to 39%, depending on where they live; people in China have the highest risk.
"Our findings are startling," said Dr. Gregory Roth, Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, and senior author on the study. "It is imperative that physicians warn their patients about preventing strokes and other vascular diseases at earlier points in patients' lives. We found extremely high lifetime risk for stroke, and based on other research we evaluated, it is clear that younger adults need to think about long-term health risks. They can make a real difference by eating healthier diets, exercising regularly, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol."
The study, "Global, Regional, and Country-Specific Lifetime Risks of Stroke, 1990-2016," was published today in The New England Journal of Medicine.
[...] The burden of stroke among adults is largely dependent on modifiable risk factors and the characteristics of health systems. Therefore, the study's findings may be useful for long-term planning, especially in terms of prevention and public education.
[...] "This important paper provides reliable data on current lifetime risks across the world for different types of stroke, as well as providing countries with valuable insights into the burden of stroke," said Dr. Peter Rothwell, Head of the Centre for the Prevention of Stroke and Dementia and Professor of Clinical Neurology at the University of Oxford. "These data and insights can be used to prioritize and target strategies for prevention. I hope this important work will be continued so that these trends can be mapped in future decades."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @04:39PM (1 child)
So how do I avoid having a stroke? Live dangerously and hope I die before I have one?
Quick someone LMGTFY
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday December 20, @04:41PM
Having a stroke vastly increases the chances of having a second stroke. So, I guess a pretty solid way to avoid strokes is to not have a stroke.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday December 20, @04:56PM
I wonder, if this means that vascular diseases are less deadly than was previously estimated? Alternatively, this perhaps means other usual suspects are less deadly?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @05:05PM
The lifetime risk of death for 25-year-olds is 100%!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @05:24PM
Open up R (comes with most linux distros), and paste:
Here are the results:
You can see just by coding male/female as 1/0 instead of 0/1, the effect of the treatment goes from positive (1.1751) to negative (-0.3799). This is the type of stuff they are doing to generate these "startling" results.