Following a high-profile order at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals this summer, copyright holders are facing a roadblock in their quest to demand settlements from alleged file-sharers. Referencing the August order, federal courts in districts across the US are demanding more evidence than an IP-address alone.
[...] In recent weeks, however, more and more judges have begun to ask questions.
This started after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reached a verdict in Cobbler Nevada v. Gonzales. The Court ruled that identifying the registered subscriber of an IP-address by itself is not enough to argue that this person is also the infringer.
"Because multiple devices and individuals may be able to connect via an IP address, simply identifying the IP subscriber solves only part of the puzzle. A plaintiff must allege something more to create a reasonable inference that a subscriber is also an infringer," the verdict read.
[...] What's clear though is that the Appeals Court ruling is being used by courts across the country to demand "something more" than an IP-address alone.
While this is not the end of so-called "copyright trolling" practices just yet, it does make it harder for rightsholders to convince the courts.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/courts-want-something-more-than-an-ip-address-to-catch-pirates-181217/
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 20, @10:40PM
Have they tried uploading malware-infested files yet?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday December 20, @10:42PM (1 child)
The overriding issue is that online piracy should never have been criminalized, and entertainment industries need to transition to other business models. How can it be a more serious crime to copy a song than to speed or smoke a joint?
So this ruling says the accusers have to dot a few more i's and cross a few more t's. Like the Boy Who Cried Wolf, they've whistled for the law too often, and now there's been a steady progression away from copyright extremism with changes like this.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 20, @10:52PM
The big thing is illicit streaming now. If they don't criminalize that, and it becomes easier and more reliable (due to cheaper bandwidth from whatever lawless foreign country is hosting the content, combined with better codecs like H.265 and AV1), then it's game over.
Maybe the situation will sort itself out into a nice stalemate with some % of the population paying Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Hulu, etc. while a smaller group uses Kodi and various websites for free. The experience of the latter group will only improve with networking equipment and codecs getting better.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 20, @11:50PM (1 child)
I didn't find the original page with my first search, but it's been duplicated all over the web. http://toykeeper.net/soapbox/baen_free_library [toykeeper.net]
(Score: 1) by kanisae on Friday December 21, @12:04AM
Always amusing talking with the Baen authors about this. Eric is publicly affiliated with the communist party, the other Baen authors tend to the more conservative side, however they all agree that putting stuff on the Free Library increases their back catalog sales. Capitalists and Socialists Agree It's Good Marketing! And as with any good salesperson, the first hit is free :)