Alien imposters: Planets with oxygen don't necessarily have life
In their search for life in solar systems near and far, researchers have often accepted the presence of oxygen in a planet's atmosphere as the surest sign that life may be present there. A new Johns Hopkins study, however, recommends a reconsideration of that rule of thumb.
Simulating in the lab the atmospheres of planets beyond the solar system, researchers successfully created both organic compounds and oxygen, absent of life.
The findings, published Dec. 11 by the journal ACS Earth and Space Chemistry, serve as a cautionary tale for researchers who suggest the presence of oxygen and organics on distant worlds is evidence of life there.
"Our experiments produced oxygen and organic molecules that could serve as the building blocks of life in the lab, proving that the presence of both doesn't definitively indicate life," says Chao He, assistant research scientist in the Johns Hopkins University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and the study's first author. "Researchers need to more carefully consider how these molecules are produced."
[...] "People used to suggest that oxygen and organics being present together indicates life, but we produced them abiotically in multiple simulations," He says. "This suggests that even the co-presence of commonly accepted biosignatures could be a false positive for life."
(Score: 2) by ewk on Thursday December 20, @02:44PM (1 child)
So... how did we get from "oxygen and organic compounds" meaning "life may be present" to those being "evidence of life" ?
The only cautionary tale here is how to correctly interpret what is actually your premise.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday December 20, @03:25PM
To be fair, the scientists seem to be saying "Oxygen and organic compounds? That seems like a good place to look for ET life." Not "Oxygen and organic compounds? WE'VE FOUND ALIENS EVERYBODY!!! And they say they built the pyramids too!"
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 20, @02:57PM
Researchers are getting their ducks in a row ahead of first light for the next generation of telescopes, such as the Extremely Large Telescope (2024) and JWST (2021???). They are going to look a lot more closely at exoplanet atmospheres, with hopes of finding an unambiguous biosignature, if there is such a thing. So it's important to determine what we should be looking for and what is a false alarm.
If those telescopes don't find anything, then we'll have to look to LUVOIR [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Thursday December 20, @03:41PM
Pretty much all non-divine-intervention theories of the origin of life on earth require the abiotic synthesis of organic molecules. And we've known that abiotic synthesis is possible for over 60 years, since since the Miller-Urey [wikipedia.org] experiment. The presence of organic molecules makes it possible life is present, not the other way round. Or, more generally, the absence of organic molecules make it extremely unlikely life (as we know it, anyways - carbon-based organic life) is present.
I really wish TFA had more on the presence of oxygen, because "oxygen can be created abiotically" isn't the right question (IMO) to be asking. It's whether oxygen is a long-term component of the atmosphere. Oxygen is (literally) the textbook definition of an oxidizer - it wants to combine with many, many other things - metals, carbon, etc. An atmosphere of methane and oxygen will gradually release energy and become one of water and CO2. The reason oxygen is considered a marker for life isn't that we don't think it can ARISE abiotically - it's that, without life or some other source constantly pushing more oxygen into the atmosphere, it's unlikely for oxygen to STAY in the atmosphere.