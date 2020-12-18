Stories
3D‑printed Glucose Biosensor for Painless Diabetes Monitoring

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 20, @11:47PM
from the printed-circuit-film dept.
Science Hardware

karthikaqpt writes:

A 3D‑printed glucose biosensor for use in wearable monitors has been created by Washington State University researchers.

Researchers have been working to develop wearable, flexible electronics that can conform to patients' skin and monitor the glucose in body fluids, such as in sweat.

Using 3D printing, the WSU research team developed a glucose monitor with much better stability and sensitivity than those manufactured through traditional methods.

The researchers used a method called direct-ink-writing (DIW), that involves printing "inks" out of nozzles to create intricate and precise designs at tiny scales. The researchers printed out a nanoscale material that is electrically conductive to create flexible electrodes.

News Source: https://news.wsu.edu/2018/12/05/3d-printed-glucose-biosensors-created-wsu/

