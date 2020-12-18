from the garbage-in-garbage-out dept.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/13/new-tool-uses-ai-to-roll-back-problematic-continuous-delivery-builds-automatically/
As companies shift to CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery), they face a problem around monitoring and fixing problems in builds that have been deployed. How do you deal with an issue after moving onto the next delivery milestone? Harness, the startup launched last year by AppDynamics founder Jyoti Bansal, wants to fix that with a new tool called 24×7 Service Guard.
The new tool is designed to help companies working with a continuous delivery process by monitoring all of the builds, regardless of when they were launched. What's more, the company claims that using AI and machine learning, it can dial back a problematic build to one that worked in an automated fashion, freeing developers and operations to keep working without worry.
[...] The tool watches every build, even days after deployment, taking advantage of data from tools like AppDynamics, New Relic, Elastic and Splunk, then using AI and machine learning to identify problems and bring them back to a working state without human intervention. What's more, your team can get a unified view of performance and the quality of every build across all of your monitoring and logging tools.
So what do you think? Are you using Continuous Delivery in your shop and if so, how is that working out for you?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @09:03PM (1 child)
In truth, computing systems are not this complex (because most human activity is not this complex); and, if you think yours is, then that's a signal that you should re-think your design.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Thursday December 20, @09:20PM
In truth,
computing systemssocial institutions are not this complex (because most human activity is not this complex); and, if you think yours is, then that's a signal that you should re-think your design.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Troll) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 20, @09:25PM (1 child)
24x7 == 666.
But seriously folks: what's 665? 667?
The neighbors of the beast.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 20, @10:16PM
x3.964285714 - the ratio of the tool.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @09:55PM
We have a bigger (and growing) service based architecture at our company. Not as big and developed as Amazon, Google, Facebook, etc., but still quite big. Each of our services depends on other services in various ways. We are also too coupled to our dependencies in ways that hurt us. And it's similar to what I've seen in many other companies so we aren't alone.
The problem with an "AI" looking at a failed deployment and rolling back to the last known good version (possibly many versions back if deployments happen frequently, as they do in CI/CD), is that if a dependency or client has deployed and they depend on something in your "bad" build, the only realistic fix is to move forward. Otherwise, the rollback becomes a cascade of everyone rolling back. it's brutal. We've had to do it. Not fun. And the thought of an AI doing it automatically is a bit disconcerting given how wrong it can easily go.
Perhaps this is the future and we need to get used to it. But until then, we need to take these types of things with a grain of salt.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @09:58PM
"using AI and machine learning to identify problems and bring them back to a working state without human intervention."
bring WHAT back? a forked source tree? top of trunk?
what is considered WORKING? it builds again? it passes all regression tests?
will any human be able to understand the build tree after this happens?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 20, @10:17PM
Instead of hiring nimwit millennials who think Ruby on Rails is a good idea, why not hire programmers who understand maintainability?