A humble houseplant with a dash of rabbit DNA could help lower our exposure to indoor air pollution, research suggests. Scientists have revealed that by inserting a rabbit gene into devil's ivy (Epipremnum aureum) the plant is able to clean the surrounding air by breaking down chemicals such as benzene and chloroform, which in certain concentrations can harm health.

The researchers say these chemicals end up in household air as a result of everyday activities, with chloroform released from chlorinated water during showering, and benzene from sources including outside air and smoking.

"The levels aren't very high, but they are high enough to be of concern," said Prof Stuart Strand, a co-author of the study from the University of Washington, adding that some studies in developed countries had suggested some of these volatile chemicals could approach industrial limits within homes – a particular concern for children.

[...] In an attempt to reduce human exposure to such substances, scientists say they have inserted a synthetic form of the rabbit version of a gene known as P450 2e1 into devil's ivy. This gene is found in many mammals, including humans, and produces an enzyme that breaks down a range of chemicals in the body. While it has been inserted into plants before, including poplar trees, researchers say their study shows the trick also works for houseplants.