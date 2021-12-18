from the florida-man,-zat-you? dept.
High School Student Injects The Book Of Genesis Into His Body
A student has injected himself with the Book of Genesis and the surah Ar-Ra'd (part of the Qur'an) because he "wondered whether it would be possible".
Adrien Locatelli, a high school student in Grenoble, France, decided to inject himself with several religious texts.
"Recent studies have reported that it is possible to convert any type of information into DNA for the purpose of storage," he wrote, publishing his initial results on the Open Science Framework.
"Since it is possible to convert digital information into DNA, I wondered whether it would be possible to convert a religious text into DNA and to inject it in a living being."
Seems like a good origin story for a religious superhero.
Related: Man Who Attempted DIY Gene Therapy Found Dead
Biohacker With Implanted Card Escapes Conviction
Related Stories
Aaron Traywick, a biohacker who once injected himself with an untested herpes therapy on a crusade to expand access to medications, was found dead on Sunday morning in Washington, DC, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
Traywick, 28, was found in a spa in Northwest DC, according to police. Staff discovered him in a sensory deprivation flotation tank, according to his colleague Tristan Roberts.
His body was taken for an autopsy, and his cause of death was not immediately known. Their investigation is still ongoing, but the police say they don't suspect foul play.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniemlee/aaron-traywick-biohacker-died
Previously: "Biohacker" Injects DIY Herpes Vaccine in Front of Audience and Facebook Live (Aaron Traywick)
Biohacker Regrets Injecting Himself With Gene Therapy in Front of a Live Audience (Josiah Zayner reacting to Aaron Traywick)
Australian Broadcast Corporation follows-up on a 3 months old story:
Biohacker Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow who was fined for implanting an Opal Card chip into his hand has had his conviction overturned. [...] Mr Meow-Meow appealed against the conviction in the District Court and today it was quashed. District court judge Dina Yehia took into account his good character, while describing the case as "highly unusual ... involving a unique set of circumstances."
[...] She said that, while there were legal issues of general deterrence, she was of the view that the objective seriousness of the offence fell towards the lower end of the range, if not the bottom.
The previous story offers the context:
Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, 33, surgically implanted an Opal Card chip into his hand last year, so that he could swipe on and off without using a card. Transport authorities charged him for using public transport without a valid ticket and for not producing a ticket to transport officers. Mr Meow-Meow pleaded guilty to both offences at Newtown Local Court. He was fined $220 for breaching the Opal Card terms of use and was ordered to pay $1,000 in legal costs.
The lawyer representing Mr Meow Meow argued that transport legislation had advanced to include methods of contactless payment through MasterCard and some smart phones. He said that the law should adapt to all available technologies including implantable tech. But Magistrate Michael Quinn said, while the legislation may catch up with technology in the future, the law of the day must be followed.
Outside court, Mr Meow Meow said he was disappointed both offences were not dismissed and that he was ordered to pay legal costs. Despite the decision, Mr Meow Meow said he would continue to experiment with implanted technology. He said he was planning to push the boundary even further, replacing his Opal chip with one that will hold all of his personal information, including credit cards and memberships.
Why wait until the govt chips you when you can use your freedom and DIY? (large grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @12:13PM
to me it sounds much more like a good way to get cancer.