It sounds too good to be true, but companies around the world that have cut their work week have found that it leads to higher productivity, more motivated staff and less burnout.
"It is much healthier and we do a better job if we're not working crazy hours," said Jan Schulz-Hofen, founder of Berlin-based project management software company Planio, who introduced a four-day week to the company's 10-member staff earlier this year.
In New Zealand, trust company Perpetual Guardian reported a fall in stress and a jump in staff engagement after it tested a 32-hour week earlier this year.
Even in Japan, the government is encouraging companies to allow Monday mornings off, although other schemes in the workaholic country to persuade employees to take it easy have had little effect.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Friday December 21, @04:27PM
Meanwhile in America they make you work 36 hours in two days...and then another 24 hours across the rest of the week.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @05:02PM
Most of my technology industry colleagues work 50+ hours weeks, with spikes much higher. Looking at everything we need to get done, meetings with teams on the other side of the world at odd hours, "on call" and then adding in keeping up with the constant and seemingly accelerating changes in the technologies we use (and new technologies we need to determine if we need to use...), I don't see the hour requirement going down any time soon. It's a treadmill that seems to go faster every year.
Perhaps the tech industry is different from other industries.