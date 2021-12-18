The OneRNG is an Open Hardware, Open Source, simple and verifiable USB-connected source of entropy; we do not ask you to "trust" us, we give you the ability to verify for yourself that the OneRNG does what we claim, and that it does nothing else.



OneRNG collects entropy from an avalanche diode circuit, and from a channel-hopping RF receiver. It even has a “tinfoil hat” to prevent RF interference — you can remove the hat in order to visually verify the components being used.



You rely on a high-quality source of random numbers to maintain your privacy and security in computer communication; but computers have too few sources of truly random data for the demands we place upon them. Increasingly we have been distrusting the solutions given to us by others, as they are shown to be weak in so many ways - because of faults in implementation, in design, or due to subversion by attackers who simply do not care about the consequences of their actions (I'm looking at you, NSA).



In general usage, we recommend that you use the OneRNG as an entropy source for your operating system's own RNG software; this allows you to consume extremely large quantities of random data without either blocking or reducing the quality of the data.



