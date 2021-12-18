Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Lens Can Now Recognize a Billion Items

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 21, @09:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the can-it-recocognize-sarcasm? dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/12/19/18149120/google-lens-ai-camera-recognize-detect-1-billion-items

Google's AI-powered camera tool can now recognize over a billion items, the company wrote in a new blog post. Google Lens launched last year in a preliminary version on Photos and Assistant with only around 250,000 items within its repertoire.

The expansion comes over a year after the Google Lens' optical character recognition engine has been trained on reading more product labels. By recognizing text, Google Lens thus can put names to the faces of more goods. It has also been fed more data from photos taken by smartphones, so Google says the feature is overall more reliable than before.

The 1 billion items figure comes from products available through Google Shopping, so it likely doesn't include more obscure, unshoppable objects, such as a gaming console from the 1990s or the first edition of a rare book. But it covers a huge range of things that could appease someone who's simply just looking up an item they're curious about.

Original Submission


«  Altria Invests $12.8 Billion in E-Cigarette Maker Juul, Valuing It at $38 Billion
Google Lens Can Now Recognize a Billion Items | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.