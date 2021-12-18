from the that's-a-lot-if-plantains dept.
U.S., Supporting Mexico's Plan, Will Invest $5.8 Billion in Central America
The United States, joining an effort by Mexico, will commit to investing billions in Central America in hopes of ending the poverty, violence and drug-trafficking that are driving thousands of people in the region to undertake the difficult trek to the United States, the State Department announced on Tuesday.
Mexico's new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, introduced what he called a "Marshall Plan" last week to address the root causes of Central American migration: a $30 billion initiative to invest in the region and welcome migrants into Mexico with visas, health care and employment.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration signaled its support for the plan, saying it was committing $5.8 billion in private and public investments in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Much of that amount, however, was previously committed or contingent on the identification of "commercially viable projects."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @11:02PM
Very convenient that we now have men and women in uniform to assist, now that Trump has pulled them out of our Middle Eastern quagmires.
(Score: 2) by seeprime on Friday December 21, @11:08PM
The US is giving money away that could have been put towards a better VA hospital system. I find financing much of the rest of the world to be a terrible use of our resources, as was spending trillions invading Middle Eastern Countries. That move created a vicious cycle that props up the bottom line of the US Military-Industrial complex that Eisenhower saw was developing strength and warned us about in 1959. Now, it's out of hand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @11:13PM
Give billions to Mexico then let them use it to pay wetbacks to build the wall. Trump is a genius!
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Friday December 21, @11:15PM
The first part of the business model is to remove as much as possible of the native population in areas deemed suitable for development. This is accomplished by allowing a climate of violence, poverty and fear to flourish, driving the natives out as refugees. As a bonus, they become political scapegoats and cheaper labor in the areas they escape towards. Then, with land cheap and possible resistance greatly muted, the developers move in with their investment schemes. The areas affected then become retirement and resort areas for wealthier patrons, or, if those efforts fail to come to fruition, just fleece the investors and start over with the violence, poverty and fear.