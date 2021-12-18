from the no-farts-given? dept.
In 2003, scientists from NASA's Goddard Space Center made the first-ever detection of trace amounts of methane in Mars' atmosphere, a find which was confirmed a year later by the ESA's Mars Express orbiter. In December of 2014, the Curiosity rover detected a tenfold spike of methane at the base of the Gale Crater, and uncovered evidence that indicated that Mars has a seasonal methane cycle, where levels peak in the late northern summer.
The existence of methane gas on Mars has been long been held to be potential evidence for the existence of past or present life. So it was quite the downer last week (on Dec. 12th) when the science team behind one of the ESA's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spectrometers announced that they had found no traces of methane in Mars' atmosphere.
Maybe the Martians are hiding.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @03:09AM (2 children)
Three separate datapoints indicate it exists and one doesn't find it. I don't envy the position Martian researchers are put in. On the other hand I'm sure future experiments to be sent to our rusty neighbor will be specifically looking to solve this conundrum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @03:10AM
You don't envy them? Why should anyone be concerned about your opinion then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @03:31AM
So I was wondering, if the instruments on this new lander can detect levels in the Part-per-trillion, what were the previously detected levels at? I found a couple nice papers that seemed to pin down the mixing ratio to between 0 and 30 ppb, well within the expected detection range of the new instruments. However one of the papers I read seemed to indicate that the expected half-life of methane due to photochemical destruction was about 350 years but the measured half-lives were between 0.6 and 4 earth years.
These two in particular were very interesting:
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/306/5702/1758 [sciencemag.org]
http://images.spaceref.com/news/2009/Mumma_et_al_Methane_Mars_wSOM_accepted2.pdf [spaceref.com]
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday December 22, @03:26AM
We're going to need a lot more data points to sort out seasonal variation. Or maybe it isn't even seasonal. Perhaps a microscopic chaotic predator-prey system?
(Score: 2) by leftover on Saturday December 22, @03:46AM
Maybe no Martian has farted recently.
