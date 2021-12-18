Stories
FBI Swoops in on 'National Threat' 'Hacks for Hire' Sites

posted by martyb on Saturday December 22, @05:14AM
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

The FBI has seized control of 15 websites that let people pay to knock individuals and other sites offline.

The so-called booters sought to swamp targets with huge amounts of data in what are known as distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Three US men have been charged with allegedly offering DDoS services.

"DDoS-for-hire services such as these pose a significant national threat," US Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder said in a statement.

The FBI says more than 200,000 attacks have been launched via just one booter site.

Did the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) just paint a giant DDoS target on its back?

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Saturday December 22, @05:16AM (1 child)

    by Revek (5022) on Saturday December 22, @05:16AM (#777446)

    They must have tripped over it since these sights have been running rampant for years.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @05:47AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @05:47AM (#777453)

      The correct spelling is SITE, not SIGHT.

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday December 22, @06:03AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 22, @06:03AM (#777456) Homepage

    " Did the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) just paint a giant DDoS target on its back? "

    No, mister suspicious Catholic or Mormon man with shaved-bald head or buzzcut, wearing sunglasses and the shoulders of a chicken, who pulls up in an American-made minivan and is asking lots of specific and overreaching questions about the topic in a phoney-sympathetic tone of voice, I do believe it did not. To do so would be against the law, and I am a law-abiding citizen.

