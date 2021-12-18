The FBI has seized control of 15 websites that let people pay to knock individuals and other sites offline.

The so-called booters sought to swamp targets with huge amounts of data in what are known as distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Three US men have been charged with allegedly offering DDoS services.

"DDoS-for-hire services such as these pose a significant national threat," US Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder said in a statement.

The FBI says more than 200,000 attacks have been launched via just one booter site.