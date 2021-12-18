18/12/21/2338222 story
from the shunt-more-power-to-the-deflector-dish dept.
BBC:
The FBI has seized control of 15 websites that let people pay to knock individuals and other sites offline.
The so-called booters sought to swamp targets with huge amounts of data in what are known as distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
Three US men have been charged with allegedly offering DDoS services.
"DDoS-for-hire services such as these pose a significant national threat," US Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder said in a statement.
The FBI says more than 200,000 attacks have been launched via just one booter site.
Did the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) just paint a giant DDoS target on its back?
(Score: 2) by Revek on Saturday December 22, @05:16AM (1 child)
They must have tripped over it since these sights have been running rampant for years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @05:47AM
The correct spelling is SITE, not SIGHT.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday December 22, @06:03AM
No, mister suspicious Catholic or Mormon man with shaved-bald head or buzzcut, wearing sunglasses and the shoulders of a chicken, who pulls up in an American-made minivan and is asking lots of specific and overreaching questions about the topic in a phoney-sympathetic tone of voice, I do believe it did not. To do so would be against the law, and I am a law-abiding citizen.