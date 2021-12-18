from the Code-mangling dept.
It appears Facebook has a tool for automatically suggesting bug fixes.
Facebook has built a tool called Getafix that automatically finds fixes for bugs and offers them to engineers to approve. This allows engineers to work more effectively, and it promotes better overall code quality.
We believe Getafix is the first tool of its kind to be deployed to production at Facebook scale, contributing to the stability and performance of apps that billions of people use.
Getafix powers Sapfix, which suggests fixes for bugs that our Sapienz testing tool finds. Getafix also provides fixes for bugs found by Infer, our static testing tool.
Because Getafix learns from engineers’ past code fixes, its recommendations are intuitive for engineers to review.
Getafix improves upon previous auto-fix technology by using more powerful techniques for learning fix patterns from past code changes. Getafix uses a more powerful clustering algorithm and also analyzes the context around the particular lines of problematic code to find more appropriate fixes.
I wonder how easy it is to start accepting fixes without properly examining them. I wonder if the time saved in actually coding the fix is irrelevant compared with the time you would otherwise take to find the correct fix.
It will easily fix the obvious symptoms of a bug without addressing the real problem. The illusion of productivity.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/13/new-tool-uses-ai-to-roll-back-problematic-continuous-delivery-builds-automatically/
As companies shift to CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery), they face a problem around monitoring and fixing problems in builds that have been deployed. How do you deal with an issue after moving onto the next delivery milestone? Harness, the startup launched last year by AppDynamics founder Jyoti Bansal, wants to fix that with a new tool called 24×7 Service Guard.
The new tool is designed to help companies working with a continuous delivery process by monitoring all of the builds, regardless of when they were launched. What's more, the company claims that using AI and machine learning, it can dial back a problematic build to one that worked in an automated fashion, freeing developers and operations to keep working without worry.
[...] The tool watches every build, even days after deployment, taking advantage of data from tools like AppDynamics, New Relic, Elastic and Splunk, then using AI and machine learning to identify problems and bring them back to a working state without human intervention. What's more, your team can get a unified view of performance and the quality of every build across all of your monitoring and logging tools.
So what do you think? Are you using Continuous Delivery in your shop and if so, how is that working out for you?
"add new error trap, append to log, reload."
fine during development phase, not so good during UAT - but often done by 'engineers' (hah!) usually the on-shore coding team, trying to work out what the hell the offshore coders have been doing.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
If private_data_exists
GetIt