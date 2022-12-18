Stories
How ‘Baldur’s Gate’ Saved the Computer RPG, or Did it?

posted by martyb on Saturday December 22, @07:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the how-about-a-nice-roll-playing-game-like...dice? dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

The Ringer:

The product of three exhausting and exhilarating years of labor by a team of roughly 15 people who didn’t know enough to be daunted by the task they undertook, Baldur’s Gate was a genre-stretching, disc-space-testing hybrid that broke new narrative, technical, and gameplay ground and established the identity of one of the past two decades’ most storied studios. “It just redefined expectations of what a role-playing game could be,” Oster says. “I think it really relaunched the whole concept of what a Western RPG is.”

Was Baldur's Gate that important, or just a reprise of Ultima?

Original Submission


