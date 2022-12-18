from the roll-your-own dept.
Some technologies lurking under the 5G umbrella promise to reshape the entire communications sector, creating new uses and businesses we can't imagine today. Ofcom showed it was hip to a few of these this week with a radical new way of opening up the airwaves.
Ofcom is allowing bidders to run their own local low-power networks at a very low cost, like selling electricity you generate at home back to the National Grid. And this won't even need 5G.
This was announced alongside Ofcom's 700MHz/3.4GHz spectrum auction on 18 December. It's a consultation on sharing three bands of spectrum with a new bidding model. So if you're a campus or an enterprise, a large public space around a town hall, theatre or stadium, you may be able to bid to run your own low-power local network, accessible using popular radio equipment such as a smartphone. Even temporary uses – "Glasto-net"* – are possible.
The Telecoms won't like this.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 22, @02:50PM
I guess you're imagining a meshnet [reddit.com]. We'll see, but don't be optimistic.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]