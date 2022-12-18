from the cook-half-as-much dept.
The roast Christmas dinner is a valued tradition for many families in the UK and across the globe.
The health implications and environmental impacts of our diet have now become a regular discussion topic, with sustainable dietary advice recommending that we reduce meat consumption and increase the amount of plant-based proteins, fruits and vegetables we eat.
But what does this practically mean at Christmas? And how can we make our Christmas dinner more sustainable? Here are some tips to help you reduce the environmental impact of your Christmas feast.
tl;dr; eat turkey, cook it with sous vide, nuke the potatoes and veggies, eat what you take. Thank goodness no more recommendations to eat insects; they must have finally conceded that dog won't hunt...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @05:13PM (3 children)
"However, microwaving will reduce the energy used in cooking the vegetables by about two thirds. It also keeps more of the water soluble vitamins and minerals intact, making the vegetables more nutritious.
Good to know, however I live with someone afraid of EM radiation , For those without contact with the anti-em-health nuts, a microwave is the devil incarnate
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday December 22, @05:21PM (1 child)
I don't have a source for this so maybe someone else does. I thought I read about a side-by-side study involving guinea pigs fed veggis cooked in the microwave vs the stove. The guinea pigs fed exclusively microwave veggis got diabetes. One study vs many is pretty much nothing and guinea pigs are weak, but recalled it being interesting.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 22, @05:38PM
Wonder how that study would have looked compared to a third group, only fed raw vegetable matter?
(Score: 2) by ledow on Saturday December 22, @05:22PM
