The Indian government has authorized 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt data on any computer, sending a shock wave through citizens and privacy watchdogs.
Narendra Modi’s government late Thursday broadened the scope of Section 69 of the nation’s IT Act, 2000 to require a subscriber, service provider, or any person in charge of a computer to “extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies.” Failure to comply with the agencies could result in seven years of imprisonment and an unspecified fine.
In a clarification posted today, the Ministry of Home Affairs said each case of interception, monitoring, and decryption is to be approved by the competent authority, which is the Union Home Secretary.
The move should do wonders for the Indian IT industry.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 22, @07:42PM (2 children)
That is one of those self aggrandizing, self important terms that means nothing. Translated into common layman terms, "I'm bigger/stronger/tougher/have more guns than you, so you better do as I say."
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday December 22, @08:21PM
SNAFU
If people don't resist, they will get fucked. If they do resist, they'll probably get killed. Pretty tough choice.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by edIII on Saturday December 22, @08:39PM
Except they defined it quite specifically as the "Union Home Secretary". Looking that up, that is supposed to be this Rajiv Gauba [wikipedia.org].
I'm against mass surveillance, but if a US judge ruled there was cause to access data, I can't argue that it isn't due process. I don't know how the Indian government works, but this might be in line with their idea of due process.
Just playing devil's advocate here. It sounded pretty bad right up till that last sentence. Now it's really a question of how due process works in India and how civil rights are protected. That, and I don't know how this one dude can scale into mass surveillance if each and every interception requires his signature.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @07:57PM (2 children)
I imagine you're being sarcastic, but I think you're absolutely right. Really what they did was create a massive impetus for creating open sourced hardware level security. And they did it in a country where there are lots of people with the chops to do it.
So yeah. Get ready for the India Secure CPU and bus architecture to be the next big thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @08:26PM (1 child)
Lol what? Indians do rote tasks cheap. Where is the last thing they innovated? And I'm not talking about the ones who moved here and aren't going back, doesn't count. I've used russian software, chinese, english, US, etc the absolute only way I've encountered any indian code is because some US company used them as indentured servants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 22, @08:36PM
There /is/ calibre, although thats a huge steaming PoS that's only popular because it has no competition.