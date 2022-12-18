Stories
SEL Develops 8K OLED Displays for Tablets and Laptops

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 23, @04:44AM
takyon writes:

New 8K OLED Displays for Tablets and Laptops: 8.3 and 13.3 Inches

Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, a technology developer from Japan, has developed the industry's first 8.3 and 13.3-inch OLED displays featuring an 8K resolution. The monitors use crystalline oxide semiconductor technology and they are likely preliminary designs for future product commercialization. The company also recently showcased a bendable 8.6-inch OLED panel, potentially for a foldable tablet or smartphone.

Both of SEL's OLED panels featuring a 7680×4320 resolution use a color filter that relies on CAAC-IGZO (c-axis aligned crystalline indium gallium zinc oxide) material. The 8.3-inch 8K panel [boasts] a rather high pixel density of 1061 pixels per inch and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The larger 13.3-inch 8K panel features a pixel density of 662 PPI, but has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is particularly high for an OLED. The 8.3-inch 8Kp60 OLED was demonstrated last month at SEMICON Japan, whereas the 13.3-inch 8Kp120 OLED currently exists only in SEL's labs.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @05:02AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @05:02AM (#777752)

    Will this allow extremely tiny qr codes?

    • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Sunday December 23, @05:20AM

      by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Sunday December 23, @05:20AM (#777755) Journal

      Will this allow extremely tiny qr codes?

      No. Though it will allow super hi-rez dick pics.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 23, @05:23AM (2 children)

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday December 23, @05:23AM (#777756) Journal

      8K is 33 megapixels. There are a few smartphones out there with 40 megapixel cameras, and many smartphones include multiple lenses with different focal lengths or an algorithm to zoom better. Screen resolution shouldn't matter.

      • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Sunday December 23, @05:44AM

        by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Sunday December 23, @05:44AM (#777758) Journal

        8K is 33 megapixels. There are a few smartphones out there with 40 megapixel cameras, and many smartphones include multiple lenses with different focal lengths or an algorithm to zoom better. Screen resolution shouldn't matter.

        So you expect me to scroll around the super hi-rez dickpicks while I'm beating it like it owes me money?

        You insensitive clod!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @05:45AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @05:45AM (#777759)

        Try it, shrink down a qr code and attempt to scan it. Eventually the pixelation on the screen interferes.

