New 8K OLED Displays for Tablets and Laptops: 8.3 and 13.3 Inches
Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, a technology developer from Japan, has developed the industry's first 8.3 and 13.3-inch OLED displays featuring an 8K resolution. The monitors use crystalline oxide semiconductor technology and they are likely preliminary designs for future product commercialization. The company also recently showcased a bendable 8.6-inch OLED panel, potentially for a foldable tablet or smartphone.
Both of SEL's OLED panels featuring a 7680×4320 resolution use a color filter that relies on CAAC-IGZO (c-axis aligned crystalline indium gallium zinc oxide) material. The 8.3-inch 8K panel [boasts] a rather high pixel density of 1061 pixels per inch and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The larger 13.3-inch 8K panel features a pixel density of 662 PPI, but has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is particularly high for an OLED. The 8.3-inch 8Kp60 OLED was demonstrated last month at SEMICON Japan, whereas the 13.3-inch 8Kp120 OLED currently exists only in SEL's labs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @05:02AM (4 children)
Will this allow extremely tiny qr codes?
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Sunday December 23, @05:20AM
No. Though it will allow super hi-rez dick pics.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 23, @05:23AM (2 children)
8K is 33 megapixels. There are a few smartphones out there with 40 megapixel cameras, and many smartphones include multiple lenses with different focal lengths or an algorithm to zoom better. Screen resolution shouldn't matter.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Sunday December 23, @05:44AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @05:45AM
Try it, shrink down a qr code and attempt to scan it. Eventually the pixelation on the screen interferes.