Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Sprint Will Pay New York $330 Million Over Unpaid Taxes

posted by takyon on Sunday December 23, @01:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the pin-dropped dept.
Business

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Sprint will pay New York $330 million over unpaid taxes

Sprint is about to write New York state a very, very large check. The carrier has agreed to pay New York $330 million in a settlement over claims it avoided collecting certain local and state taxes on cellular plans between 2005 and 2014. It's the largest ever false claims recovery by a single state, the Attorney General's office said. Allegedly, Sprint willfully misinterpreted a 2002 law to skip collecting a key sales tax based on the nature of its plans, leaving New York $100 million short.

The law required that carriers collect tax on the full portion of a flat-rate wireless service regardless of whether those calls were local, interstate or international. Sprint, however, reportedly decided to collect taxes only for the portion of service involving interstate calls. The network's lawyers were fully aware of what the law required, according to the Attorney General's office, and the state's appeals court had deemed the terms were "unambiguous."

Original Submission


«  "Volcano Tsunami" Hits Indonesia After Krakatoa Eruption
Sprint Will Pay New York $330 Million Over Unpaid Taxes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.