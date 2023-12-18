Stories
Study "Proves" Parachutes Ineffective

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 23, @03:55PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k5094

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2018/12/22/679083038/researchers-show-parachutes-dont-work-but-there-s-a-catch

A study has been done, and the surprising result is that parachutes are no more effective than a backpack in preventing injuries when jumping out of an airplane.

It's "common sense" that parachutes work, so it has been a neglected field of science. This surprising and counter-intuitive result is an excellent example of the importance of doing science.

... or maybe it's a perfect example of how top-line study headlines can be mis-representative, especially when portrayed by the mass-media, and how understanding study scope and methodology is important.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday December 23, @03:58PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Sunday December 23, @03:58PM (#777839) Homepage Journal

    I don't know why but expect it's because their wings aren't big enough.

    This example is often held out to establish the pecking order between religion and science.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @04:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @04:07PM (#777841)

    "Researchers Show Parachutes Don't Work but ..."
    We're still willing to further damage our reputation with this click bait headline for a quick buck.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @04:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @04:18PM (#777844)

    Just that people need to have basic stuff explained to them like this tells you all you need to know.

