18/12/23/0812201 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 23, @03:55PM
from the Science-Interpretation-Guide dept.
https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k5094
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2018/12/22/679083038/researchers-show-parachutes-dont-work-but-there-s-a-catch
A study has been done, and the surprising result is that parachutes are no more effective than a backpack in preventing injuries when jumping out of an airplane.
It's "common sense" that parachutes work, so it has been a neglected field of science. This surprising and counter-intuitive result is an excellent example of the importance of doing science.
... or maybe it's a perfect example of how top-line study headlines can be mis-representative, especially when portrayed by the mass-media, and how understanding study scope and methodology is important.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday December 23, @03:58PM
I don't know why but expect it's because their wings aren't big enough.
This example is often held out to establish the pecking order between religion and science.
Essays on Illness and Treatment by Michael David Crawford [warplife.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @04:07PM
"Researchers Show Parachutes Don't Work but ..."
We're still willing to further damage our reputation with this click bait headline for a quick buck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, @04:18PM
Just that people need to have basic stuff explained to them like this tells you all you need to know.