18/12/23/1658202 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 24, @01:23AM
from the pint-of-blood-extra-sweet dept.
from the pint-of-blood-extra-sweet dept.
Diabetes treatment has changed considerably over the years with the development of new medical technologies. Here are seven recent innovations:
- Encapsulated pancreatic cells offer possible new diabetes treatment
- Glucosense ends finger pricking for people with Diabetes
- Smartphones can detect Diabetes, Pregnancy and Hazardous Gases using SPR Sensor
- 'Smart' insulin for better diabetes control
- Google's Smart Contact Lens for measuring Glucose levels of Diabetes Patients
- Delivering Insulin in a Pill for Diabetics
- 3D‑printed Glucose Biosensor for Painless Diabetes Monitoring
https://www.rtoz.org/2018/12/21/7-ways-technology-will-help-diabetes-patients/
Seven Ways Technology Will Help Diabetes Patients | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday December 24, @01:38AM
Too lazy to link articles, you can google as well as I. Seems tears don't match blood insulin (or whatever they measure, dammit, I'm retired, not a Doctor!) very well.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @01:44AM
I want to know eight ways. Why stop at seven?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @02:08AM (1 child)
How about get your shit together or die.
I know enough fucking old people who have diabetes and just don't give a fuck. All these technologies do is allow them to continue their glutounous lifestyle, whil sucking me dry via taxes and higher premiums for their healthcare.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @02:31AM
All of these are directed at type 1 diabetese, and almost all of these (certainly anything that says "insulin") aren't applicable for type 2 diabetese. Type 1 is considered "child-onset" -- as in, this isn't (just) about old people.
Things that say "Google" in them are being developed, by Google, to lessen Google's insurance contributions -- that is, being developed to better the lives of direct economic contributors.
So take your troll elsewhere.