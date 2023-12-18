Diabetes treatment has changed considerably over the years with the development of new medical technologies. Here are seven recent innovations:

Encapsulated pancreatic cells offer possible new diabetes treatment Glucosense ends finger pricking for people with Diabetes Smartphones can detect Diabetes, Pregnancy and Hazardous Gases using SPR Sensor 'Smart' insulin for better diabetes control Google's Smart Contact Lens for measuring Glucose levels of Diabetes Patients Delivering Insulin in a Pill for Diabetics 3D‑printed Glucose Biosensor for Painless Diabetes Monitoring

