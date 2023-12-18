Stories
Seven Ways Technology Will Help Diabetes Patients

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 24, @01:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the pint-of-blood-extra-sweet dept.
Science

karthikaqpt writes:

Diabetes treatment has changed considerably over the years with the development of new medical technologies. Here are seven recent innovations:

  1. Encapsulated pancreatic cells offer possible new diabetes treatment
  2. Glucosense ends finger pricking for people with Diabetes
  3. Smartphones can detect Diabetes, Pregnancy and Hazardous Gases using SPR Sensor
  4. 'Smart' insulin for better diabetes control
  5. Google's Smart Contact Lens for measuring Glucose levels of Diabetes Patients
  6. Delivering Insulin in a Pill for Diabetics
  7. 3D‑printed Glucose Biosensor for Painless Diabetes Monitoring

https://www.rtoz.org/2018/12/21/7-ways-technology-will-help-diabetes-patients/

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday December 24, @01:38AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday December 24, @01:38AM (#777979)

    Too lazy to link articles, you can google as well as I. Seems tears don't match blood insulin (or whatever they measure, dammit, I'm retired, not a Doctor!) very well.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @01:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @01:44AM (#777984)

    I want to know eight ways. Why stop at seven?

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @02:08AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @02:08AM (#777991)

    How about get your shit together or die.

    I know enough fucking old people who have diabetes and just don't give a fuck. All these technologies do is allow them to continue their glutounous lifestyle, whil sucking me dry via taxes and higher premiums for their healthcare.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @02:31AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @02:31AM (#777995)

      All of these are directed at type 1 diabetese, and almost all of these (certainly anything that says "insulin") aren't applicable for type 2 diabetese. Type 1 is considered "child-onset" -- as in, this isn't (just) about old people.

      Things that say "Google" in them are being developed, by Google, to lessen Google's insurance contributions -- that is, being developed to better the lives of direct economic contributors.

      So take your troll elsewhere.

