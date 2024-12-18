A midwest ambulance service has released its collected statistics on the results of wearing or not wearing a neck brack in motorcycle competition. Great Lakes EMS serves amateur competitions for AMA in five states. For the last 10 years, they have accumulated data associated with injuries received in motorcycle competition.

Study: 10 Years Of Data

Great Lakes EMS says it collected its data from January 2009 through October 2018. Included in the data are a total of 9,430 patients, with 8,529 where their use or non-use of a neck brace was documented. The 901 patients not included in the study data pre-date documentation of whether the patient was or was not wearing a neck brace and are excluded from the study.

Injury rates and types

Great Lake EMS's findings are as follows:

A critical cervical spine injury is 89% more likely without a neck brace.

Death is 69%+ more likely (due to cervical spine injury) without a neck brace.

A non-critical cervical spine injury is 75% more likely without a neck brace.

A clavicle (collarbone) fracture is 45% more likely without a neck brace.

Cervical spine injuries sustained without a neck brace are more severe, require greater care.

Cervical spine injury of any kind is 82% more likely without a brace.

Based on the above statistics Great Lakes EMS concludes that neck braces provide an exponential improvement in rider safety. Additionally, they say that they will continue to record the above data for many years to come.