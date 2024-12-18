A photo released by the ESA Thursday shows a 51 mile wide flat circle of water-ice on Mars in the mile deep Korolev crater that resembles an alien ice skating rink

The water is frozen in a location that allows it to remain perpetually frozen and consists of 531 cubic miles of ice.

The photo was stitched together from five images captured by a high-resolution camera aboard the [Mars Orbiter Express], which has been circling the Red Planet for the past 15 years. Each of the five "strips" used to create the composite image was taken during a separate orbit.

The article notes that

"This particular crater is very close to the polar ice cap, and the inside of the crater is at a lower elevation and more shadowed, so it creates a cold trap where the ice is stable"

This is reminiscent of the Lunar ice containing cold traps that may be used for oxygen, water, and fuel by future moon installations.