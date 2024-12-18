Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA's InSight Places its First Instrument on Mars

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 24, @07:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the overhearing-marsquakes dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

NASA's InSight lander has deployed its first instrument onto the surface of Mars, completing a major mission milestone. New images from the lander show the seismometer on the ground, its copper-colored covering faintly illuminated in the Martian dusk. It looks as if all is calm and all is bright for InSight, heading into the end of the year.

"InSight's timetable of activities on Mars has gone better than we hoped," said InSight Project Manager Tom Hoffman, who is based at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. "Getting the seismometer safely on the ground is an awesome Christmas present."

The InSight team has been working carefully toward deploying its two dedicated science instruments onto Martian soil since landing on Mars on Nov. 26. Meanwhile, the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE), which does not have its own separate instrument, has already begun using InSight's radio connection with Earth to collect preliminary data on the planet's core. Not enough time has elapsed for scientists to deduce what they want to know -- scientists estimate they might have some results starting in about a year.

[...] On Tuesday, Dec. 18, InSight engineers sent up the commands to the spacecraft. On Wednesday, Dec. 19, the seismometer was gently placed onto the ground directly in front of the lander, about as far away as the arm can reach -- 5.367 feet, or 1.636 meters, away).

"Seismometer deployment is as important as landing InSight on Mars," said InSight Principal Investigator Bruce Banerdt, also based at JPL. "The seismometer is the highest-priority instrument on InSight: We need it in order to complete about three-quarters of our science objectives."

The seismometer allows scientists to peer into the Martian interior by studying ground motion -- also known as marsquakes. Each marsquake acts as a kind of flashbulb that illuminates the structure of the planet's interior. By analyzing how seismic waves pass through the layers of the planet, scientists can deduce the depth and composition of these layers.

Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/12/181221161601.htm

Original Submission


«  SpaceX Completes its Last Mission of 2018 With the Launch of a Military GPS Satellite
NASA's InSight Places its First Instrument on Mars | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday December 24, @07:35PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 24, @07:35PM (#778161) Homepage Journal

    Wouldn't deploying AT LEAST one more, preferably two more be better?

    And what about a Bat-arang? Come on... at least give me a Bat-arang.

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(1)