Mankind has a history of long term projects. The Pyramids, Stonehenge, The Great Wall, getting Mickey Mouse into the Public Domain...
Some of these projects took multiple centuries of effort. Not a single person present at the start of those saw them completed. This is made worse when you consider lifespans that were half or less what they are currently.
But what was the LAST project that spanned lifetimes? Do you know of any going on today?
The Great Wall was started in 300 B.C. and completed some 1900 years later.
As humanity considers things like colonizing other planets and space megastructures we are talking about activities that will take centuries of effort. This turns into millennia as we look at things like terraforming and actually spreading humanity beyond our own star.
Does humanity in the current instant gratification social media quarterly results era have the appetite for projects that our grandchildren won't see completed?
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @10:30PM
And maybe places out past that, too.
If that ain't long-term, I don't know what is.
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @10:31PM
The US Interstate Highway System (federal parts) go back to the 1950s(?) Still being extended, so it's not completed yet.
Nuclear waste dumps are going to be around for generations...
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @10:36PM
The solution to so many issues is to build long-term durable structures from cast limestone like they used to do: https://www.geopolymer.org/faq/faq-for-artificial-stone-supporters/ [geopolymer.org]
1) Lock up carbon in rocks and emit less CO2 that portland cement (for people who think that is an issue)
2) Can survive natural disasters
3) Requires minimal maintenance
4) Last for generations, creating a psychological link between present and past
Runaway1956 on Monday December 24, @10:38PM
America is not exactly synonymous to humanity. America has lost it's appetite for grand projects, but humanity still seems to be doing some cool stuff. But, even in America, there are some people thinking of grand scales. Multiple private individuals are getting into space, along with the companies they fund. Others work on a somewhat smaller scale, and they are building a wall on the border.
Just some food for thought, people!!
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @10:38PM
This has been going on for generations. Close to completion now since 69% of school aged children in the country can't do basic math or reading.
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @10:41PM
Americans have been working for centuries on this... but the problem is half are pushing for more rights and half for less. Poor colored folks be caught in the middle.
takyon on Monday December 24, @10:45PM
Clock of the Long Now [wikipedia.org]: Not a multi-generation project, but represents multi-generation thinking.
ITER [wikipedia.org] is a project spanning multiple decades, and longer (into the 2050s) if that is the track we need to ride on to reach a commercial reactor. But I don't think ITER's longevity is so great.
In fact, the premise seems wrong. Why do we need to do something in 1,000 years of time if it can be completed in 10? We may not be attempting projects that take centuries of effort, but we are getting an incredible amount done in a shorter amount of time. The end result is what matters, not the time taken. Although if we are rushing things that should take longer, causing accidents or lowering quality, then we might have a problem.
Then you have stuff like city planning and sewer management. Ongoing, never-ending projects on incredibly massive scales that have spanned over a century or two in some cases (in America).
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @10:54PM
The asymptotic approach to thermonuclear fusion as a viable power generation technology assures us that we can constantly get closer and closer to break-even for as long as we'd like. Forever, even! Forever seems fairly long term, doesn't it?
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @11:25PM
> made worse when you consider lifespans that were half or less what they are currently.
Obviously we are still struggling with the long term project of making people understand the difference between average life expectancy and longevity.
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @11:33PM
That's right! Methuselah lived to 969, you don't see that sort of longevity anymore.
takyon on Monday December 24, @11:36PM
On another note, if we cure aging, maybe we will have more 1,000+ year projects.
CZB on Monday December 24, @11:35PM
Building cathedrals, temples, pyramids, walls, and other mega projects require a unified community with a lot of extra resources, or a powerful dynasty with a consistent surplus of resources.
I've looked at building a pyramid, but "just because it would be cool" isn't enough to motivate a large enough group of people.
What would motivate you to join a mega construction project? (Other than the local tyrant making it mandatory.)
Anonymous Coward on Monday December 24, @11:37PM
China is and has been playing the long game to become the sole world superpower (uber-power?).
Western democracies cannot think long term, as the next term's election results are all that matters to those in power.
Democracies still are better than authoritarian governments (as when authoritarian governments go off the rails, they go off really bad), but 'foresight' is a difficult problem to solve in democracy (especially when the electorate doesn't know any better with dumb voting choices (either party) that are often made..)