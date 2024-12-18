18/12/24/2219256 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 25, @10:47PM
from the Pitches-and-forks-time-lads dept.
It's that time of year again where the good folks of Gavle, Sweden build a gigantic goat and the bad folks of Gavle try to burn it down. For five decades, Gavle has built a Gavlebocken, a large scale Yule Goat made out of straw. For decades Santa will be putting coal in their stocking for trying to destroy the gigantic goat. In its 52nd year, technology and goat protection methods have improved including fireproofing and a live web cam. Only 15 out of 51 goats built were not destroyed in years past. Let's hope this one survives.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Arik on Tuesday December 25, @10:53PM (1 child)
"This font is your font, you can't see my font."
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Tuesday December 25, @11:38PM
The Swedish government disappoint once again with their cultural insensitivity [urbandictionary.com]
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday December 25, @11:39PM (1 child)
I'm just waiting for the day when someone gets both the inspiration and the connections to use incendiary grenades on it. These days the fireproofing and exclusion zone are doing such a good job it's bound to up the arms race.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Tuesday December 25, @11:44PM
Hello fren, multiculturalism has your back [politico.eu]