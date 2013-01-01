Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Domain Registrar Can be Held Liable for Pirate Site, Court Rules

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 26, @07:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the injunction-for-thinking-the-lyrics dept.
Digital Liberty

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Domain Registrar Can be Held Liable for Pirate Site, Court Rules - TorrentFreak

in September 2013, H33T.com, one of the Internet's most-visited torrent sites at the time, disappeared from the web .

Although the downtime was initially shrouded in mystery, it later became clear that the site had been targeted in a copyright infringement action.

In order to stop the distribution of a copy of Robin Thicke's album Blurred Lines, Universal Music had obtained an injunction against Key-Systems, a German-based registrar where the H33t.com domain name was registered.

Key-Systems wasn't happy with the ruling and the precedent it set but had no other option than to comply. However, the company informed us at the time that it would appeal the verdict, hoping to have it lifted.

This was the start of a drawn-out legal battle from which the latest ruling was just released.

The Higher Regional Court of Saarbrücken concluded Key-Systems can be held secondarily liable for the infringing actions of a customer if it fails to take action if rightsholders point out "obvious" copyright infringing activity online.

Original Submission


«  Cell and Embryo Development Being Tracked in Unprecedented Detail
Domain Registrar Can be Held Liable for Pirate Site, Court Rules | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.