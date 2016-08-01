from the future-looks-bright dept.
Tesla's SolarCity lost ground to Sunrun in 2018
The first three quarters of 2018 show that Sunrun's residential solar panel sales have outpaced SolarCity's residential solar panel sales, according to data from analysis firm Wood Mackenzie. Though Tesla, the owner of SolarCity, has been losing ground in the solar panel market-share game for years now, Sunrun's new upset shows just how far Tesla has pulled SolarCity back. [...] SolarCity has gone from cornering 33.5 percent of the US' residential solar panel market share to holding on to just 9.1 percent of the same market, according to Wood Mackenzie's numbers.
[...] Sunrun has pursued none of the same cutbacks that Tesla has imposed on SolarCity. As a result, Sunrun's market share rose in the first three quarters of 2018 to 9.5 percent. The company said in its third quarter financial report that it "added 13,000 customers and 100 megawatts of deployments," which represents record volume for Sunrun.
The Wood Mackenzie numbers show that Sunrun installed 163 megawatts (MW) of residential solar panels in the first three quarters of 2018. SolarCity installed just 156 MW. An analyst said that, as SolarCity's sales have faltered, large regional solar installers have picked up the bulk of the slack.
(Score: 2) by DavePolaschek on Wednesday December 26, @11:32AM
I called and emailed them in 2014. Was ready to buy a complete system (I mostly wanted a PowerWall as a whole-house UPS, but the only way to get that was to put up panels too. Ok, fine, sign me up). They still haven’t returned my call after almost five years. When someone is trying to give you money, it seems to me the correct response should be, "thank you!"