Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Grab is Messing Up the World’s Largest Mapping Community’s Data in Southeast Asia

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 26, @12:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the end-of-the-world dept.
Techonomics

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Grab is messing up the world's largest mapping community's data in Southeast Asia

Grab, Southeast Asia's top ride-hailing company, has hit a roadblock in its efforts to improve its mapping and routing service after running into trouble with OpenStreetMap, the world's largest collaborative mapping community, through a series of blundering edits in Thailand.

Grab, which gobbled up Uber's local business in exchange for an equity swap earlier this year, has busily added details and upgraded the maps it uses across its eight markets in Southeast Asia.

[...] Grab's effort to improve the never-ending quest of more accurate maps involves a multi-input approach that uses Google Maps as the base with Grab adding in its own information — "points of interest" cultivated through customer feedback and groundwork — and other public or licensed information.

However, what appears to be a focus on speed has seen it suspend all activities in Thailand — Southeast Asia's second-largest economy — after it was found to have overwritten data developed by OpenStreetMap (OSM) with inaccurate edits that were created by a remote team based in India.

Original Submission


«  Sunrun Outpaces SolarCity in U.S. Residential Solar Panel Sales
Grab is Messing Up the World’s Largest Mapping Community’s Data in Southeast Asia | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @12:47PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @12:47PM (#778540)

    Another outsourcing success story. Fast, Cheap, Good ... pick none.

    • (Score: 2) by SparkyGSX on Wednesday December 26, @01:23PM

      by SparkyGSX (4041) on Wednesday December 26, @01:23PM (#778543)

      That would imply they are actually capable of producing good results if you either pay more or wait longer.

      --
      If you do what you did, you'll get what you got
(1)