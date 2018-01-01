Stories
Trump Signs Legislation to Boost Quantum Computing Research With $1.2 Billion

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 26, @02:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the both-signed-and-did-not-sign dept.
President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation ramping up quantum computing research and development.

The National Quantum Initiative Act (H.R. 6227) authorizes $1.2 billion over five years for federal activities aimed at boosting investment in quantum information science, or QIS, and supporting a quantum-smart workforce.

The law also establishes a National Quantum Coordination Office, calls for the development of a five-year strategic plan and establishes an advisory committee to advise the White House on issues relating to quantum computing.

"This next great technological revolution has far-reaching implications for job creation, economic growth and national security," Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the president for technology policy, said in a White House statement. "We look forward to building upon efforts to support the quantum-smart workforce of the future and engage with government, academic and private-sector leaders to advance QIS."

Today's White House signing came after the bill was approved by unanimous consent in the Senate and by a vote of 348-11 vote in the House.

