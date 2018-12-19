from the whoa-nellie dept.
If you drive a car into the city center of Oslo next month, you shouldn't plan on staying long: There won't be any parking spots.
The Norwegian capital is in the process of eliminating the remaining 700 street parking spots in its city center by the end of 2018 as part of its plan to turn the area into a car-free zone.
"We're doing this to give the streets back to the people," Hanna Elise Marcussen, Oslo's vice mayor for urban development, said during a recent phone interview. "And of course, it's environmentally friendly." (The Scandinavian country, recently recognized as one of the world's most ecologically progressive nations, has plans to become carbon neutral by 2030 and halt the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2025.)
And it's not just Oslo that is turning away drivers. Popular tourist destinations across the globe are removing cars from heavily trafficked areas to reduce congestion, cut down on pollution, and make streets more welcoming to bikers and pedestrians.
(Score: 2) by SparkyGSX on Wednesday December 26, @04:31PM (1 child)
This sounds like some unintended consequences waiting to happen. Uber drivers don't need parking spots in the city center, but can keep roaming looking for rides. Empty Ubers driving in circles isn't exactly good for the environment or congestion.
Maybe if they provide usable and cheap (or free) alternatives, like public transportation and bicycles, it might work. What about private parking spaces?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @04:42PM
What makes you think they don't? Visit Oslo, you'll be amazed what life is like when you have a socialist-democracy, despite what your propaganda has, over the years, told you to believe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @04:34PM
Heaven forbid if you have medical issues and can't walk or run. Or not feeling well, or in a hurry...
Eventually this will backfire and will cause more harm than good. The streets belong to cars, not pedestrians. The pedestrians are there just to slow down traffic, jump in front of cars and cause accidents. The pedestrians should walk on a bridge on top of the streets built specifically for them, where they can enjoy their walk and look at the scenery and smell exhaust fumes.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday December 26, @04:43PM
I wonder what effect it will have on revenues in the affected areas.
