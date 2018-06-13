18/12/26/1421226 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday December 26, @05:52PM
from the What's-wrong-with-the-old-year? dept.
What is your most significant New Year's resolution for 2019?
- Eat better
- Sleep better
- Exercise more
- Lose
weightmass
- Talk to other humans more
- Less time spent on the internet
- Ditch Google/Facebook/Amazon/Apple
- Try out a new OS or distro
- Write more code
- Write less code
- Perform more expeditionary missions out of the basement
- Be nicer to other Soylents
- Use all my mod points
- Make less resolutions
- Other (listed below)...
[Ed. Note: A new poll went up just a few days ago to decide "Book Club picks for Jan. and Feb. 2019" and I didn't want to interrupt that process. Further, our polls are limited to 8 choices and this submission had many more than that. Given the timeliness of the topic, I decided to run this as a story, instead. Have Fun!]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday December 26, @05:59PM
Fish more [soylentnews.org].
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday December 26, @06:00PM
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 9. Oh, and drink less, now that the wife no longer runs a whisky business. Is that too many?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @06:02PM
In 2019 I hope to be able to read at least one book a month. I once was an avid reader but then adulthood happened and time seemed always in short supply. So, 2019 is going to be the year that changes all that. One book a month, starting with the Baroque Cycle.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday December 26, @06:06PM
New years resolution:
Want to up the resolution of my desktop monitor to 8k and about 60 inches. Going to need a new graphics card, too...
--
The spawn and grandspawn say I never listen to them.
Or something like that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @06:09PM
1-4, maybe 12 if i decide to become a buddhist monk and forgive humans for their follies.