Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

New Year's Resolutions

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 26, @05:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the What's-wrong-with-the-old-year? dept.
/dev/random

DECbot writes:

What is your most significant New Year's resolution for 2019?

  • Eat better
  • Sleep better
  • Exercise more
  • Lose weight mass
  • Talk to other humans more
  • Less time spent on the internet
  • Ditch Google/Facebook/Amazon/Apple
  • Try out a new OS or distro
  • Write more code
  • Write less code
  • Perform more expeditionary missions out of the basement
  • Be nicer to other Soylents
  • Use all my mod points
  • Make less resolutions
  • Other (listed below)...

[Ed. Note: A new poll went up just a few days ago to decide "Book Club picks for Jan. and Feb. 2019" and I didn't want to interrupt that process. Further, our polls are limited to 8 choices and this submission had many more than that. Given the timeliness of the topic, I decided to run this as a story, instead. Have Fun!]

Original Submission


«  Oslo Puts Up a Stop Sign
New Year's Resolutions | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday December 26, @05:59PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Wednesday December 26, @05:59PM (#778632) Homepage Journal

    Fish more [soylentnews.org].

    --
    "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday December 26, @06:00PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 26, @06:00PM (#778633) Homepage Journal

    1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 9. Oh, and drink less, now that the wife no longer runs a whisky business. Is that too many?

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @06:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @06:02PM (#778634)

    In 2019 I hope to be able to read at least one book a month. I once was an avid reader but then adulthood happened and time seemed always in short supply. So, 2019 is going to be the year that changes all that. One book a month, starting with the Baroque Cycle.

  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday December 26, @06:06PM

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 26, @06:06PM (#778635) Homepage Journal

    New years resolution:

    Want to up the resolution of my desktop monitor to 8k and about 60 inches. Going to need a new graphics card, too...

    --
    The spawn and grandspawn say I never listen to them.
    Or something like that.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @06:09PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 26, @06:09PM (#778636)

    1-4, maybe 12 if i decide to become a buddhist monk and forgive humans for their follies.

(1)