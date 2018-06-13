What is your most significant New Year's resolution for 2019?

Eat better

Sleep better

Exercise more

Lose weight mass

mass Talk to other humans more

Less time spent on the internet

Ditch Google/Facebook/Amazon/Apple

Try out a new OS or distro

Write more code

Write less code

Perform more expeditionary missions out of the basement

Be nicer to other Soylents

Use all my mod points

Make less resolutions

Other (listed below)...

[Ed. Note: A new poll went up just a few days ago to decide "Book Club picks for Jan. and Feb. 2019" and I didn't want to interrupt that process. Further, our polls are limited to 8 choices and this submission had many more than that. Given the timeliness of the topic, I decided to run this as a story, instead. Have Fun!]