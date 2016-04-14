Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Congress Approves Act that Opens US Government Data to the Public

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 26, @07:29PM   Printer-friendly
from the information-wants-to-be-free dept.
/dev/random

upstart wrote in with a submission, via IRC, for SoyCow1984.

Congress approves act that opens US government data to the public

Congress has passed a bill that could make it easier for you to access public data released by the government. The House approved the OPEN Government Data Act on Saturday, while all eyes were on the shutdown, as part of a larger bill to support evidence-based policymaking. It requires that federal agencies must publish any "non-sensitive" info in a "machine-readable" format (essentially in a way that's legible on your smartphone or laptop). The act also insists that agencies appoint a chief data officer to oversee all open data efforts. Having passed the Senate last Wednesday, the bill is next headed to the President's desk.

The US public already paid for the data to be gathered, analyzed, and reported; why shouldn't they be able to freely access it?

Original Submission


«  New Year's Resolutions
Congress Approves Act that Opens US Government Data to the Public | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.