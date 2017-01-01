from the Trust-your-neighbors-dept dept.
Chine has installed a surveillance network on the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Recent satellite imagery shows a new structure that appears to be anchored on the north edge of the Bombay Reef, with solar panels and a radome on top. The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative believes the dome to be an Ocean E-Station destined to be part of the Blue Ocean Information Network which China is building for "exploration, exploitation and control" of the region. China's interest is in claiming control of the area which is currently claimed by multiple countries and to prevent the US and other countries from entering the international waters around the islands. If this continues China may very well claim the area by right of possession in the same way it claims ownership of Tibet.
They're catching up to USA as a surveillance state.
The self-loathing the west seems to have against itself blinds a lot of people to the good things we do because of all of the bad things we do. America is far from what has always been advertised but it is far better than any of the other superpowers out there. Problems regarding civil and human rights can be resolved in the west, even if that progress is slow and painful. There is no progress possible in China. In China as a Muslim you get sent to reeducation or you get a Han living in your house who will make sure you eat pork and drink beer. Christians and Confucians will soon be getting the same treatment.
Hate America all you want, but don't disillusion yourself about the grass being greener in China just because they aren't America.
Damn, son, get me 1 of those plz
"continues China may very well claim the area by right of possession"
they are already there and claiming it.
Indonesia did the smart thing and beefed up a military presence on one of the islands they claim.