from the go-fund-yourself dept.
More than $400,000 in GoFundMe donations refunded in alleged homeless vet scam
Donations have been returned to everyone who contributed to a viral crowdfunding campaign that authorities say was based on a lie, a GoFundMe spokesman said Tuesday.
Prosecutors announced charges in November against three people who allegedly concocted a feel-good story of kindness to attract donations in October 2017. People donated more than $400,000 to the cause.
GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said Tuesday that "all donors who contributed to this GoFundMe campaign have been fully refunded" and that the organization was cooperating fully with law enforcement. Whithorne said cases of misuse "make up less than one-tenth of 1 percent" of GoFundMe campaigns.
In November, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey charged Katelyn McClure and Mark D'Amico, both of Florence, New Jersey, with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft in connection with the viral story. The man described by the couple as a homeless veteran and good Samaritan, 35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr., was charged with the same crimes. The story that prompted the donations: Bobbitt supposedly gave McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. About 14,000 people donated to a campaign that promised to help Bobbitt start a new life, but authorities say the money was spent on luxury items and casino trips.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday December 27, @02:12AM (2 children)
But that doesn't just apply to crowdfunding sites, it also applies to proper charities and other nonprofits. You need to do proper research to verify that a certain percentage of the donations go to donors rather than administrators and other pork. I once had a classmate who ran a nonprofit, something about donating to Africans, and she bragged that she could legally skim a third right off the top of everything -- which was substantial because she was the only employee.
And we all remember what happened to Occulus. It's a goddamn shame, because like capitalism or socialism, crowdfunding is an awesome idea in theory but greedy pieces of shit always manage to fuck it up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 27, @02:35AM
Eth, your progress amazes me, that's truly a shitty post!!
Keep up the good job, but do take care [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 27, @02:41AM
Could or had skimmed?
Bragged or warned/decried?