Like any techno-political soap opera watcher, I've on occasion wondered why it is so damned hard for Julian Assange to get away from that embassy.
Riddle me this: you've been stuck in a little room in Equador's embassy in London for 8 years. You can't leave without getting arrested and most likely extradited.
A few countries not friendly to the U.S., but most notably Russia, have tried to figure out how to get you out of there
Your crimes are mostly pissing off people in power in the way journalists really should, but there is also compelling evidence of at least one actual crime — that you provided material assistance to someone hacking secret information. If the U.S. gets hold of you, you can pretty much count on paying the piper.
Still, you have hordes of supporters, and even entire countries with not insignificant resources willing to give a hand if only to tweak the nose of the U.S.
Diplomatic vehicles, helicopters, disguises, being made an ambassador yourself, just plain sneaking out... nothing has panned out.
So what are your options? Jetpack? Smuggle in parts of a drone capable of carrying a person? VTOL car? Urban ghillie suit? Rocket skates? Dig a tunnel in the basement? It seems hard to believe that the bored lax surveillance of 8 years on can't be defeated by a motivated technogencia.
You've probably only got one shot...so how would you do it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 27, @12:30AM
Of course there are methods that could be used by Assange to escape from his asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy. Some of the less-crazy methods listed in the OP could work.
The problem is one of risk. Even if there were a good chance that Assange and friends could pull it off, there is still a significant chance that they would be caught: Assange would be guaranteed go to jail and his helpers might be imprisoned as well for aiding him. Even worse, there is no way to make an educated calculation of the risk. There may be gaps in the surveillance, but only the local security services know what those are and when and where they occur.
If Assange feels that there is no other choice, he might take the risk. It looks like he hasn't gotten to that point yet.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday December 27, @12:34AM (2 children)
"but there is also compelling evidence of at least one actual crime"
No there isn't. I notice you didn't provide a link.
Anyway, it's sorely disappointing to me, as a believer in law and order, that the legal route has been denied. The UK stands exposed as a scofflaw, and no one seems to care. What a sad point in history to be a native English speaker.
Anyway, the problem is probably insoluble. Sure, you could try to tunnel, you could try to fly, you could try to sneak out in disguise - but none of those will work if the regime is keeping a close watch (we know they are) and has overwhelming force (we know they do) and no fear of or respect for law and decency (clearly the case.)
The good news is the UK government currently looks about as stable as that of South Sudan, so there's always the chance of regime change, and a new regime might be more law-abiding, at least at first. That may be his best bet to escape from Airstrip 1.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday December 27, @01:09AM
Meh. I had that discussion some months back here on SN, and I started from your perspective. I had to adjust my view.
Whoever I was discussing with linked the chat logs showing Assange passed lanman password hashes off to a someone to apply rainbow tables to crack. You can argue that rainbow tables are pretty trivial assistance to render from a technical perspective (they are), you could also laugh at Manning for not being able to do that himself (there with you) but the law doesn't much care about the difficulty of the crime, just that it was committed. This is more than sufficient to get him extradited. Taking the information and publishing it as a journalist is one thing and should be protected, however helping Manning crack passwords to get the information in the first place is a criminal act. This mistake may really be the only reason he has spent 8 years in London.
If you go search my conversation history you'll find a pastebin to the full chat log in there somewhere, but here's a link that includes the relevant bits: http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2011/12/military-assange-manning-collaborated-in-chats.html?gtm=bottom>m=bottom [nymag.com]
So wait for regime change is certainly an option. I wouldn't get my hopes up about them promptly ditching extradition treaties with the U.S. though :-\
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday December 27, @01:10AM
Well, strictly speaking this is presented as a purely hypothetical question, where they hypothetical you may in fact have "compelling evidence of at least one actual crime" against you ;)
And there's still the matter of skipping bail. That's one you *should* answer for, imo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LVDOVICVS on Thursday December 27, @12:53AM
Step One has been to serve eight years of unconvicted, self-imposed incarceration. If those eight years had been spent fighting his situation through the court system, he might at least get credit against any future sentence for having served them. As it is, it's all been for naught.
If he believes he's in the right, he should walk out with his head held high and fight the good fight. He could also run out and hop into a Zil with diplomatic plates.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by J053 on Thursday December 27, @12:56AM (1 child)
Given that there is no known (yeah there could be a secret order or something, but nobody has shown any real evidence of one) extradition request from the US, he could just surrender to the English Courts, serve his sentence for bail-jumping, and then go wherever he wants.
But then, Assange is pretty much a drama queen.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday December 27, @01:12AM
There was evidence posted of this a while ago. Charges against Assange were inadvertantly disclosed in a separate court filing.
Here's a link:https://www.theguardian.com/media/2018/nov/16/julian-assange-charged-in-secret-mistake-on-us-court-filing-suggests
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday December 27, @01:03AM
Have 100 people walk in all dressed the same and looking the same walk in and 100 walk out, one of them being Assange looking and dressed alike...
...are they allowed to just randomly stop people on the street for interrogation and identification?
Have the 100 walk in and out day after day without Assange and see what happens and then spring him? The 100 walk in and out under cover of tarps.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 27, @01:06AM
If they, or him, have not come up with a good method in the last 8 years then there probably isn't one or at least not one that is risk-free, or whatever suitable amount of risk he is willing to take. But just giving him diplomatic immunity clearly wasn't a very detailed plan or idea. If that was the best they could come up with that was once lazy brainstorming session.
Perhaps they could just have talked to the Saudis, they seem to have expert skills in smuggling human like objects out of embassies.
Are there not a bunch of Assange lookalikes? Get a lot of them together, perhaps at some kind of flash-mob demonstration outside the embassy, in one spot and then disperse and hope the authorities can't get them all before the real one makes it to wherever he wants or needs to go (some airport, Russian embassy, France or whatnot).
