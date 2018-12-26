from the how-are-they-doing-over-the-entire-year? dept.
"The Dow rose more than 1,080 points, or nearly five percent, marking the first time in history the exchange rose more than 1,000 points in a single day of trading. The S&P 500 climbed more than 100 points, or about five percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose more than 360 points, or nearly six percent.
All three major exchanges posted their largest single-day point increase on record." foxbusiness.com/markets/stock-futures-trade-cautiously-on-political-concerns
Our Country is doing very well. Because we are finally putting America First.
A report at Bloomberg offers a less rosy perspective:
Just one of the S&P 500 members fell on Wednesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,050 points for its biggest-ever point gain. Consumer shares paced the rally, with Amazon.com Inc. jumping 9.5 percent on record holiday sales. Each member of the FAANG[*] cohort rallied at least 6.4 percent. Nike and Apple rose more than 7 percent.
Yet it's still a horrible month for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 down almost 11 percent. Japan's Topix is even worse, with a 14 percent slide. Emerging markets have done better, thanks to expectations of less aggressive tightening by the Fed. The Shanghai Composite is off less than 4 percent, for example. And China's yuan, along with most major Asian currencies, is up against the dollar this month.
[*] FAANG: "FAANG is an acronym for the market's five most popular and best-performing tech stocks, namely Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet's Google."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 27, @10:01AM (1 child)
The entire market is controlled by what the fed does at this point. There needs to be a crash down to at least 2008/2000 bubble *highs*, if not lows, before things are normal again. For that to happen, all these unprofitable, low/negative free cash flow companies that have grown huge only via borrowing are going to blow up (eg, netflix, amazon).
If it doesnt happen we are going to see the last fed rate hike in the next few I years and a final blowoff bubble as people expect hyperinflation. I think we may even see stuff like people preferring to trade stocks against bitcoin because it will be perceived as more stable than the dollar or other fiat linked to it.
So, stock market can go extreme in either direction...
Also, the dow is retarded. What kind of index weights stocks based purely on the stock price, so a company with 1 share issued at $100 is 10x more important than one with 100 shares issued at $10?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 27, @10:04AM
Also, candidate Trump explained exactly what was going to happen: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4xn9jLy_TB4 [youtube.com]
So he knows whats going on.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 27, @10:21AM
That, and the stock market indices over the last century have been almost entirely uncorrelated with how well the economy is doing (contempoaniously, that is, there are time-shifted correlations...).
That, and your treasury yield curve is now flattenning (ignore 3 months, that's a fake value not from an open market), which means, with 12/13 probability, if past patterns are to be trusted, you're heading for a big crash and recession, some time in 2020 probably, as there seems to be an 18 month lag time on average.
