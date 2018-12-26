"The Dow rose more than 1,080 points, or nearly five percent, marking the first time in history the exchange rose more than 1,000 points in a single day of trading. The S&P 500 climbed more than 100 points, or about five percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose more than 360 points, or nearly six percent.

All three major exchanges posted their largest single-day point increase on record." foxbusiness.com/markets/stock-futures-trade-cautiously-on-political-concerns

Our Country is doing very well. Because we are finally putting America First.

A report at Bloomberg offers a less rosy perspective:

Just one of the S&P 500 members fell on Wednesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,050 points for its biggest-ever point gain. Consumer shares paced the rally, with Amazon.com Inc. jumping 9.5 percent on record holiday sales. Each member of the FAANG[*] cohort rallied at least 6.4 percent. Nike and Apple rose more than 7 percent. Yet it's still a horrible month for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 down almost 11 percent. Japan's Topix is even worse, with a 14 percent slide. Emerging markets have done better, thanks to expectations of less aggressive tightening by the Fed. The Shanghai Composite is off less than 4 percent, for example. And China's yuan, along with most major Asian currencies, is up against the dollar this month.

[*] FAANG: "FAANG is an acronym for the market's five most popular and best-performing tech stocks, namely Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet's Google."