In a step that could change the definition of death, researchers have restored circulation to the brains of decapitated pigs and kept the reanimated organs alive for as long as 36 hours.
The feat offers scientists a new way to study intact brains in the lab in stunning detail. But it also inaugurates a bizarre new possibility in life extension, should human brains ever be kept on life support outside the body.
The work was described on March 28 at a meeting held at the National Institutes of Health to investigate ethical issues arising as US neuroscience centers explore the limits of brain science.
During the event, Yale University neuroscientist Nenad Sestan disclosed that a team he leads had experimented on between 100 and 200 pig brains obtained from a slaughterhouse, restoring their circulation using a system of pumps, heaters, and bags of artificial blood warmed to body temperature.
There was no evidence that the disembodied pig brains regained consciousness. However, in what Sestan termed a "mind-boggling" and "unexpected" result, billions of individual cells in the brains were found to be healthy and capable of normal activity.
Reached by telephone yesterday, Sestan declined to elaborate, saying he had submitted the results for publication in a scholarly journal and had not intended for his remarks to become public.
Since last spring, however, a widening circle of scientists and bioethicists have been buzzing about the Yale research, which involves a breakthrough in restoring micro-circulation—the flow of oxygen to small blood vessels, including those deep in the brain.
"These brains may be damaged, but if the cells are alive, it's a living organ," says Steve Hyman, director of psychiatric research at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who was among those briefed on the work. "It's at the extreme of technical know-how, but not that different from preserving a kidney."
Hyman says the similarity to techniques for preserving organs like hearts or lungs for transplant could cause some to mistakenly view the technology as a way to avoid death. "It may come to the point that instead of people saying 'Freeze my brain,' they say 'Hook me up and find me a body,'" says Hyman.
Such hopes are misplaced, at least for now. Transplanting a brain into a new body "is not remotely possible," according to Hyman.
[...] Today in the journal Nature, 17 neuroscientists and bioethicists, including Sestan, published an editorial arguing that experiments on human brain tissue may require special protections and rules.
They identified three categories of "brain surrogates" that provoke new concerns. These include brain organoids (blobs of nerve tissue the size of a rice grain), human-animal chimeras (mice with human brain tissue added), and ex vivo human brain tissue (such as chunks of brain removed during surgery).
They went on to suggest a variety of ethical safety measures, such as drugging animals that possess human brain cells so they stay in a "comatose-like brain state."
Hyman, who also signed the letter, says he did so reluctantly, because he thinks most of the scenarios are exaggerated or unlikely. It's hardly possible a tiny brain organoid will feel or think anything, he says.
The one type of research he thinks may call for quick action to set up rules of the road is Sestan's unpublished brain preservation technique (which the Nature editorial did not discuss). "If people want to keep human brains alive post mortem, that is a more pressing and realistic problem," says Hyman. "Given that it is possible with a pig brain, there should be guidelines for human tissue."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 27, @10:17PM
So they are not really alive then, they are dead but they are preventing decay? There does seem to be some damage tho from the whole slaughterhouse procedure and that it might be some time passing between the slaughterhouse and the laboratory at Yale. I guess this is how Disney will keep extending copyright on their cartoons, their creators will never be allowed to die -- their brains will be kept "alive" at Disneyland for eternity.
That said it seems that Futurama is coming with each passing breakthrough, next stop the Head museum.
https://theinfosphere.org/Head_Museum [theinfosphere.org]
Leonard Nimoy's head: Welcome to the Head Museum, I'm Leonard Nimoy.
Fry: Spock?! H-hey, do the thing!
Leonard Nimoy's head: [laughs] I don't do that anymore.