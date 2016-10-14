from the if-it-ever-quacked-like-a-duck dept.
In July, Disney fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Cause for termination: a series of offensive tweets, in most cases about a decade old, that were circulated by a right-wing media personality. Gunn’s tweets, many of which were about molestation or pedophilia, were indefensible. But the method in which they were dug up, as well as the people who circulated them — bad-faith conspiracy theorists who used old jokes made in poor taste to brand Gunn as a pedophile — are part of a larger trend in which problematic or out-of-context tweets are being ripped from the past to ruin their author in the present.
Trial by online fire isn’t new. Milkshake Duck, a term coined by Twitter user @pixelatedboat in 2016, gave a name to a cultural internet phenomenon. It goes like this: someone gains online fame for something innocuous, only for it to come out shortly after that the person holds repugnant or problematic views. After a presidential election debate in 2016, for example, the internet became obsessed with a sweater-clad man named Ken Bone. His reign as a viral darling quickly came to an end after people discovered that his Reddit history included comments about stolen celebrity nudes and the “justified” killing of Trayvon Martin.
In 2018, however, the concept of Milkshake Ducking became far more convoluted. Now it’s not just about present problematic views, but holding people responsible for comments they’ve made previously, in some cases years ago. Call it Gunn’s Law: everyone has a past.
[...] Tweet deletion is no longer a matter of curation, but a necessity. Our lives are lived online more each year. We shouldn’t excuse people who spout racist, misogynist, damaging views online in present day. But as we confront our younger, more problematic past selves preserved online, the line between personal growth and punishment deserves breathing room. Until we can accept that, deleting tweets is all we have.
[This concept goes way back in time. Let the one among you who has no sin, cast the first stone. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Is it just that things are more visible, findable and more easily promulgated, now? --Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @03:41AM
Never had a twitter account, go ahead and dig up my past tweets, I dare you.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday December 28, @03:42AM
If we had stuff like this in high school, we would have called each other "faggotfucks" while questioning the sexual orientations of people around us like we were saying "hi" to each other. We would have referred to Black goths as "spooky." Later came MySpace, which was never all Nazi about free-speech.
There's a lot of attention on Athletes lately [boston.com] as well, and if you google search about problematic tweets from athletes, you will find a treasure trove of articles. Google is quite useful when your searches are congruent with their agenda.
This is really just another specific case of the generalization of having political blackmail on somebody. In most cases, it is harmless until you need an excuse to harm them -- like fire them from your team after a bad season, or hurt their chances in the elections.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday December 28, @04:05AM
online, I am sinless; nothing "bad" can be traced to any of my personae. However, I refuse to throw stones, as, in real life, the fact that I have multiple usernames, none of which is my "real" name (not even my rearely-used facebook identity) would be enough to convince someone (many someones) that I was up to no good.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @04:15AM
I don't give a fuck who is bothered by what I say or write.
Anyone who gets upset can go fuck themselves.
And yes, I will tell anyone the same thing to his or her face.
Anyone who gets bothered by what another person says or writes is a pussy and a chickenshit coward. Anyone who has a backbone KNOWS this is true !
The quality of human beings is at an all-time low and the SJW crap and the "virtue signaling" crap undescores this truth.
We used to have large wars which cleaned up the mess at the bottom of the barrel of humanity. With the advent of nukes, that's become unthinkable.
However, I am confident that some biological agent will come along and clean up the mess, just as it has numerous times in the past. With the propensity of niggers in Africa to fuck monkeys, I expect it will be sooner.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday December 28, @04:24AM
All through the history leaders of all sorts would change history to their tastes. Difficult now and soon not possible. Not only twits should never be deleted, every single word on the internet should be put on blockchain forever ever - immutable and public.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.