Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Elon Musk Promises 100 Percent Tesla Supercharger Coverage in Europe Next Year

posted by martyb on Friday December 28, @05:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the power-up! dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for takyon

Elon Musk promises 100 percent Tesla Supercharger coverage in Europe next year

Entering into the seasonal spirit of giving, Elon Musk has promised a big present for Tesla owners: 100 percent Supercharger coverage in Europe by next year.

[...] While there’s no doubt that Tesla’s charging network has grown quickly in recent years, it’s worth remembering that Musk has a history of over-promising on exact expansion rates. As EV site Electrek notes, Tesla originally wanted to have 18,000 Superchargers up and running by the end of 2018, but currently falls well short of that goal with 11,853 chargers online at the time of publication. (It also missed a similar target in 2017, though by less of a margin.)

[...] Still, you can check out the full expanse of Tesla’s impressive Supercharger network here.

Original Submission


«  The Year of Deleted Tweets
Elon Musk Promises 100 Percent Tesla Supercharger Coverage in Europe Next Year | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday December 28, @05:26AM (1 child)

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Friday December 28, @05:26AM (#779257) Homepage
    All I know is that providing a service costs, even if noone's using it, and that Tesla's never had an audited profitable quarter ever. That's not even a metastable equilibrium, that's a fucking slope.

    The solution to the transport problem is not electric bombs^H^H^H^H^Hvehicles, it's travelling less, or travelling more efficiently - on mass transit. The glory days are long over, scumbags can fly, we've reached peak travel.
    --
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @05:33AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @05:33AM (#779259)

      "The solution to the transport problem is not electric bombs^H^H^H^H^Hvehicles, it's travelling less, or travelling more efficiently - on mass transit."

      -

      A large percentage of the US population lives in rural areas where mass transit will never happen.

      Lucky for the US, idiots like you will never be in a position to make or enforce policy.

(1)