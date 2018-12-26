Entering into the seasonal spirit of giving, Elon Musk has promised a big present for Tesla owners: 100 percent Supercharger coverage in Europe by next year.

[...] While there’s no doubt that Tesla’s charging network has grown quickly in recent years, it’s worth remembering that Musk has a history of over-promising on exact expansion rates. As EV site Electrek notes, Tesla originally wanted to have 18,000 Superchargers up and running by the end of 2018, but currently falls well short of that goal with 11,853 chargers online at the time of publication. (It also missed a similar target in 2017, though by less of a margin.)

[...] Still, you can check out the full expanse of Tesla’s impressive Supercharger network here.